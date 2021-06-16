European Union and USA Veterinary Drug Development Online Training Course, June 21-25, 2021

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Working Through Veterinary Drug Development in the EU (European Union) and USA Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive five-day course provides a thorough understanding of how to develop a veterinary medicine in the EU and USA.

The development of veterinary medicine is complex, time-consuming and expensive. It requires teamwork from individuals with different scientific training and a wide range of skills.

Everyone involved must be aware of the main stages in the development programme and be able to relate his or her responsibilities to the expertise and needs of the scientists and commercial members of the team.

Furthermore, different approaches taken by the regulatory authorities in the EU and the USA mean that a comprehensive development programme must be designed in order for the product to be commercialised in both regions.

The event has been designed to demonstrate how pharmaceutical, pharmacological, toxicological and clinical investigations and regulatory management are brought together in the development programme. It will take participants through all the stages in the development of a veterinary medicinal product for which marketing authorisation is sought in the EU and the USA.

Presentations will cover pharmaceutical and process development, toxicological, pharmacological, residues and environmental studies, safety risk assessments, clinical development, regulatory and marketing input and project management.

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the processes for the EU and USA, including:

EU and US regulatory frameworks, strategies and procedures n MRLs Parts A & B; MAA Parts IIIA & IIIB

US FDA approach to HFS studies

User safety risk assessment in the EU

Planning pre-clinical and clinical development

Environmental risk assessment Phases I and II n EU and US target animal safety

Minor use and minor species (MUMS)

Writing and managing regulatory submissions

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed for anyone who has limited experience in only one of the disciplines in veterinary medicine development, such as pharmaceutical or analytical development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs or quality assurance. Anyone learning the role of project manager, as well as more experienced personnel seeking to review special problems encountered in product development, will benefit from the comprehensive programme delivered by experienced professionals.

Previous delegates who have benefited from this course include clinical scientists, pharmaceutical scientists, marketing managers and personnel from regulatory affairs, R&D and development.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 09:00 - 15:00 UK/London

EU regulatory framework for regulation of veterinary medicines

What is the EU?

EU legal framework for regulation of veterinary medicines

Legal base of procedures and data requirements

US regulatory framework for regulation of veterinary drugs

Current governing laws and regulations

Federal agency jurisdictions

EU and USA: differences and similarities

INAD and NAD in the USA

Phased submission in USA vs marketing authorisation application in EU

EU MRLs vs US HFS section

EU renewal, variations, extensions vs US supplements

EU certificate of suitability and EDMFs vs US DMFs

Different requirements for user safety and environmental risk assessments

The global development programmes

Requirements for EU

Requirements for the USA

Achieving a global development programme

USA regulatory strategies and procedures

Applications for NCEs and supplements

Generic drug applications

EU regulatory strategies and procedures

Full and abbreviated applications

Generic applications

Centralised procedure

Decentralised, MRP and national procedures

Day 2 09:00 - 15:15 UK/London

MRLs Part A safety and MAA Part IIIA

The toxicological data requirements

Determining the NOEL and ADI

USA FDA approach to HFS studies

Toxicology studies

Margins of safety

MRLs Part B residues and MAA Part IIIB

'Hot' and 'cold' residue studies

How to determine maximum residue limits

Analytical methods for residues

Determining the withdrawal period

FDA evaluation of consumer safety

Human food technical safety section

Residue issues

Workshop - session 1

Day 3 09:00 - 14:45 UK/London

Environmental risk assessment Phases I and II

Critical evaluation of your data package

Phase I assessment

Refining risk assessment

Phase II assessment Tiers A and B

What to do if risk assessment gives cause for concern

User safety risk assessment in the EU

Reviewing toxicology studies

Setting the scenario

Risk assessment and management

Pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence

ADME studies

Bioequivalence

Workshop - session 2

Day 4 09:00 - 14:45 UK/London

EU and US clinical development

Dose selection

Field studies

VICH guidelines

Claim-driven approach in the US

Protocol review and concurrence with CVM

Value of VICH guidance

EU and US target animal safety

Pivotal target animal safety studies

Filed safety studies

New VICH guideline on TAS

Minor use and minor species (MUMS)

MUMS approaches in EU and USA

What are minor uses?

What are minor species?

Approaches to preparation of clinical data

Workshop - session 3

Day 5 09:00 - 14:45 UK/London

Workshop - presentations

Pharmaceutical development and the CMC package

Characterising the active substance

Formulation development

Analytical development and setting specifications

Process scale-up and validation

Stability studies and shelf life

Managing the USA regulatory submission

Systems of review at CVM

Team interaction

Company and regulator interactions

Writing and managing the EU regulatory submission

Writing the marketing authorisation application

Summary of product characteristics and labelling

Working with writers on detailed and critical summaries in the EU

Pre-submission advice and oral hearings

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9smmb4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

