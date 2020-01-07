Events to Watch Out For in 2020, Worldwide Outlook - MNCs Should Engage in Scenario-Analysis Exercises and Develop Robust Contingency Plans to Stay Ahead of Their Competition

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Events to Watch Out For in 2020, Worldwide Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the downside and upside scenarios that multinational companies should evaluate to ensure that their strategic plans are resilient when the unexpected occurs.



The report is a companion to the base-case scenarios outlined in our Global Outlook for 2020 and our most recent Regional Outlooks. While our base-case forecast for 2020 expects global growth to stabilize at lower levels, propped up by stable consumer spending growth in key markets, the global economy remains in the middle of a global manufacturing slowdown that has led to inventory builds, weak commodity prices, and a gloomy industrial production outlook across developed and emerging markets.



There are significant risks that growth could fall due to ongoing trade wars; weak macroeconomic growth in the US, China, and the eurozone; and geopolitical risks that could disrupt key shipping routes and trigger spikes in global oil prices. MNCs should engage in scenario-analysis exercises and develop robust contingency plans to stay ahead of their competition.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Events to Watch Methodology

Align Global and Regional Scenarios

Assess Potential Impact on Business

Retrospective on 2019 Events to Watch

Methodology Has a Legacy of Success

3. Setting the Stage: Base-Case Expectations for 2020

High Amount of Uncertainty in Global Outlook for 2020

Global Growth Remains Weak in 2020, After a Weak 2019

The Global Economy Could Tip Into a Slowdown

Trade Wars Will Continue to Weigh on Growth in 2020

Trump Faces Re-Election in November 2020

Trump's Strategy May Change During the Election Year

4. Global Events to Watch in 2020

2020 Global and Regional Disruptive Events

Global Events to Watch for 2020

Many Events Have Upside Potential

Global Disruptors Are Interconnected

US Election: Warren Wins US Election

Global Impact: Warren Wins US Election

Trade Wars: US-China Economic Cold War

Global Impact: US-China Economic Cold War

Trade Wars: NAFTA Exit and Legal Limbo

Global Impact: NAFTA Exit and Legal Limbo

Trade Wars: Developed-Markets Trade War

Regional Impact: Developed-Markets Trade War

Domestic Fragility: US Recession

Global Impact: US Recession

Domestic Fragility: Eurozone Recession

Global Impact: Eurozone Recession

Domestic Fragility: China Abandons Reform Drive

Global Impact: China Abandons Reform Drive

Security Threat: US-North Korea Brinksmanship

Global Threat: US-North Korea Brinksmanship

Security Threat: US-Iran Conflict

5. Regional Disruptors for 2020

2020 Global and Regional Disruptive Events

Asia Pacific Disruptors

Latin America Disruptors

Western Europe Disruptors

Central Europe Disruptors

CIS Disruptors

Middle East and North Africa Disruptors

and North Africa Disruptors Sub-Saharan Africa Disruptors

6. Implications for MNCs: Prepare for Disruptive Events

The Business Case for Contingency Planning

Contingency-Planning Methodology

Contingency-Planning Process

Scenario-Planning Processes

Market-Monitoring Processes

