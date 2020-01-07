Events to Watch Out For in 2020, Worldwide Outlook - MNCs Should Engage in Scenario-Analysis Exercises and Develop Robust Contingency Plans to Stay Ahead of Their Competition
Jan 07, 2020, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Events to Watch Out For in 2020, Worldwide Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents the downside and upside scenarios that multinational companies should evaluate to ensure that their strategic plans are resilient when the unexpected occurs.
The report is a companion to the base-case scenarios outlined in our Global Outlook for 2020 and our most recent Regional Outlooks. While our base-case forecast for 2020 expects global growth to stabilize at lower levels, propped up by stable consumer spending growth in key markets, the global economy remains in the middle of a global manufacturing slowdown that has led to inventory builds, weak commodity prices, and a gloomy industrial production outlook across developed and emerging markets.
There are significant risks that growth could fall due to ongoing trade wars; weak macroeconomic growth in the US, China, and the eurozone; and geopolitical risks that could disrupt key shipping routes and trigger spikes in global oil prices. MNCs should engage in scenario-analysis exercises and develop robust contingency plans to stay ahead of their competition.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Events to Watch Methodology
- Align Global and Regional Scenarios
- Assess Potential Impact on Business
- Retrospective on 2019 Events to Watch
- Methodology Has a Legacy of Success
3. Setting the Stage: Base-Case Expectations for 2020
- High Amount of Uncertainty in Global Outlook for 2020
- Global Growth Remains Weak in 2020, After a Weak 2019
- The Global Economy Could Tip Into a Slowdown
- Trade Wars Will Continue to Weigh on Growth in 2020
- Trump Faces Re-Election in November 2020
- Trump's Strategy May Change During the Election Year
4. Global Events to Watch in 2020
- 2020 Global and Regional Disruptive Events
- Global Events to Watch for 2020
- Many Events Have Upside Potential
- Global Disruptors Are Interconnected
- US Election: Warren Wins US Election
- Global Impact: Warren Wins US Election
- Trade Wars: US-China Economic Cold War
- Global Impact: US-China Economic Cold War
- Trade Wars: NAFTA Exit and Legal Limbo
- Global Impact: NAFTA Exit and Legal Limbo
- Trade Wars: Developed-Markets Trade War
- Regional Impact: Developed-Markets Trade War
- Domestic Fragility: US Recession
- Global Impact: US Recession
- Domestic Fragility: Eurozone Recession
- Global Impact: Eurozone Recession
- Domestic Fragility: China Abandons Reform Drive
- Global Impact: China Abandons Reform Drive
- Security Threat: US-North Korea Brinksmanship
- Global Threat: US-North Korea Brinksmanship
- Security Threat: US-Iran Conflict
5. Regional Disruptors for 2020
- 2020 Global and Regional Disruptive Events
- Asia Pacific Disruptors
- Latin America Disruptors
- Western Europe Disruptors
- Central Europe Disruptors
- CIS Disruptors
- Middle East and North Africa Disruptors
- Sub-Saharan Africa Disruptors
6. Implications for MNCs: Prepare for Disruptive Events
- The Business Case for Contingency Planning
- Contingency-Planning Methodology
- Contingency-Planning Process
- Scenario-Planning Processes
- Market-Monitoring Processes
