Evercore Wealth Management Appoints Dien Yuen as a Managing Director and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor

Ms. Yuen joins Evercore from Kordant Philanthropy Advisors, a research and advisory group serving families and leading businesses and institutions in the United States and Asia. She served as a managing director of the firm, responsible for its strategic direction.

Prior to joining Kordant in 2013, Ms. Yuen served as Chief Philanthropy Officer at Give2Asia, and earlier, as a senior trust officer at U.S. Trust. She has also worked at IIT Bombay Heritage Fund, Asian Pacific Fund, and the American Cancer Society.

"We are pleased to welcome Dien to Evercore," said Chris Zander, Chief Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor at Evercore Wealth Management and the President of Evercore Trust Company. "Her experience in philanthropic advisory for families, foundations and endowments, and her wide range of contacts will contribute to the continued growth of our firm along the West Coast and across the United States."



Ms. Yuen will be based in the San Francisco office of Evercore Wealth Management, led by Keith McWilliams, Partner and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor. She will report to Iain Silverthorne, Partner and Wealth & Fiduciary Advisor.

Ms. Yuen has a BA from Adrian College, a JD from the University of Toledo College of Law, and an LLM in International Law from Golden Gate University School of Law. She holds the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation.

Ms. Yuen serves as co-chair of OneVietnam Network and is on the advisory board of Philanthropic Ventures Foundation.

About Evercore Wealth Management

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Evercore, serves high net worth families, endowments and foundations, delivering customized investment management, financial planning, and trust and custody services. Evercore Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, with offices in New York, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Tampa. The firm manages $7.3 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2017. Additionally, Evercore Wealth Management offers personal trust services to its clients through Evercore Trust Company, N.A., a national trust bank, and Evercore Trust Company of Delaware. More information about planning, investing, and personal fiduciary services at Evercore Wealth Management can be found at www.evercorewealthmanagement.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

