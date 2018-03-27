Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in RPA PEAK Matrix™ Assessment

"Automation Anywhere has come out as a Leader once again in 2018. Holding the highest position on the axis evaluating vision and capability and a strong leader position in terms of market impact, Automation Anywhere is the RPA vendor closest to the peak," said Sarah Burnett, Research Vice President at Everest Group. "A significant factor in the strong evaluation is its recent release, Enterprise 11, which offers a higher ease of deployment with enhanced features for workload management, automation lifecycle management, SLA-based automation, Citrix automation, and enhanced security features."

Automation Anywhere is the market leader in RPA and Intelligent Digital Workforce with over 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide. Its exponential growth over the past 12 months has closely tracked the significant investments it has made in the areas of global customer success, product innovation, market education and a large partner network with over 80 global advisories, resellers and system integrators.

"We are pleased by the results of Everest Group's 2018 RPA PEAK Matrix. Their findings validate our vision and capabilities as well as the unparalleled growth we are driving across all areas of our business," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-Founder of Automation Anywhere. "Our new customer acquisition and renewals, partner network expansion, and superior product development have been key factors in achieving this kind of success."

Leading organizations around the globe trust Everest Group's comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 1,000 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com.

