Evergage Named 'Best E-Commerce Solution' in SIIA CODiE Awards for Second Year in a Row

Evergage's personalization and customer data platform (CDP) enables marketers to deliver personalization in real time across websites, email, web and mobile apps, and onsite search. Leading e-commerce companies use Evergage to understand each shopper's interests and intent, and instantly respond with maximally relevant product and content recommendations, targeted offers and incentives, tailored navigation and more, at the individual level.

Honored for helping e-commerce companies boost customer engagement and loyalty, reduce shopping cart abandonment and drive more sales, Evergage powers personalized experiences for more than 3 billion people across the world. Judges praised Evergage's "complete coverage for user personalization and analytics" and "impressive toolset with very strong reporting tools, easy developer integration and steady improvements year over year." They also lauded its "ability to act as a standalone platform, as well as provide key services into existing ecosystems," along with its "very comprehensive profiles."

"Today's e-commerce companies seek to differentiate themselves by providing truly exceptional and personalized customer experiences," said Evergage CMO Andy Zimmerman. "With our deep behavioral and profile data, customizable machine-learning algorithms and real-time engine, the Evergage platform decides on and delivers individualized experiences in less time than it takes to blink an eye. We're honored to be recognized again by the CODiE Awards – underscoring our commitment to innovation, as well as the dramatic results our customers achieve."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Software and business technology experts – including industry executives, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors – conducted the first-round review of all nominees to determine finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. Fifty-one awards were given this year for outstanding business technology products and services across a variety of categories.

"The 2018 CODiE Award winners are the most innovative, high-impact products in the market," said Ken Wasch, president, SIIA. "We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business."

