EverString and Terminus Integrate to Help Sales and Marketing Teams Easily Execute Best-in-Class Account-Based Marketing Programs

The integration follows the recent launch of EverString's Data Platform, designed to give B2B sales, marketing, operations, and advanced analytics teams detailed company intelligence, the ability to move with greater speed, and the confidence to land more and more valuable deals. Using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and a proprietary Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) system, the result is data that is living, up-to-date, and actionable.

According to J.J. Kardwell, CEO and co-founder of EverString, "This integration makes launching an account-based marketing campaign as simple as clicking a few buttons. EverString informs customers which accounts are the best fit and also in-market. Through the integration with Terminus, customers can immediately take action to engage those accounts with digital account-based advertising . It's a roadmap for sales and marketing, telling them where they should start and what actions they should take to initiate contact."

"The two most difficult parts of account-based marketing are determining which accounts to target and how to best engage them. This integration tackles those two issues directly by identifying the best accounts for your business and then making engagement through advertising a snap," said Matt Amundson, vice president of marketing at EverString.

"Utilizing data to dynamically prioritize target accounts for sales and marketing is critical to the success of an ABM strategy," said Peter Herbert, CMO at Terminus. "This integration makes it easy to leverage fit, intent, and engagement data to segment accounts for highly targeted account-based advertising and sales outreach. Ultimately, this integration will help marketers save hours of time, more efficiently utilize budget, and deliver better-performing ABM campaigns," Herbert said.

The integration is free for customers of both companies. Watch a video of the integration here.

About EverString

EverString helps B2B sales, marketing, and operations teams build pipeline, prioritize prospects, and streamline operations. EverString's marketing and sales intelligence software puts the power of artificial intelligence (AI), applied data science, and the most reliable data directly into the hands of marketing, sales and operations teams. With EverString, users are able to quickly expand and prioritize their pipeline, gain insight into relevant prospects, and directly access data with the highest accuracy and coverage. EverString is backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, IDG Ventures, and Lakestar. For more information, visit www.everstring.com.

About Terminus

Terminus is the leading account-based marketing (ABM) platform that enables B2B marketers to target key accounts, engage decision-makers, and accelerate marketing and sales pipeline velocity at scale. Enterprise and fast-growing companies such as Salesforce, NetSuite, Cloudflare, and Pendo use the award-winning ABM platform to increase awareness and engagement with their most valuable accounts. Terminus has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Inc Magazine and as one of the fastest growing companies in Atlanta by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. For more information, visit terminus.com.

