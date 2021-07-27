EverWash Attracts Nearly Half Million 'T-Mobile Tuesday' Subscribers to Its Partner Washes

PHILADELPHA, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An EverWash and T-Mobile partnership promotion attracted 465,090 T-Mobile subscribers to EverWash's partner washes in the first 24 hours.

EverWash CEO John Cassady pointed to impressive early results. "We helped many of our wash partners boost their total membership count by 50%-250% in the first two days of the promotion.

As the car wash industry's only Total Membership Lifecycle™ (TML) company, EverWash combines membership sales, subscription management, mobile app and analytics technology, training, sales and marketing support for washes nationwide. "Our mission is to help washes attract, gain, and keep more members," Mr. Cassady added.

In addition to T-Mobile, EverWash has partnered with several employee benefits and perks providers that can exponentially grow memberships for wash partners.

Noted Cassady, "Whether a car wash already has a successful membership program or an underperforming one, or is simply looking to gain new customers, our unique channel partner consumer marketing approach takes our car wash partners' membership growth to new heights."

About T-Mobile Tuesdays

T-Mobile Tuesdays is a weekly app built to thank T-Mobile customers with free items, great deals, exclusive offers, vacations, the latest smartphones, gift cards, and more every Tuesday—just for being a customer.

About EverWash

By uniquely coupling outreach marketing capabilities with industry leading set-up, support and technology, EverWash provides unmatched value to its car wash partners.

EverWash has been ranked on the a16z Marketplace 100 two years in a row, showing EverWash as the fourth-fastest growing marketplace company in the U.S. in 2020, and jumping 21 places in 2021.

2020 a16z Marketplace 100: http://newsroom.morewashprofits.com/everwash-ranked-on-a16z-marketplace-100-index/

2021 a16z Marketplace 100: http://newsroom.morewashprofits.com/everwash-ranked-on-a16z-marketplace-100-for-second-year-in-a-row-moves-up-more-than-20-spots-to-45th-overall/

