Every BIDDER™ Download Will Help Struggling Venezuelan Families

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "BIDDER™ saved me and my daughter's life, it is that simple," said Angela Barbera, single mother of a two year old baby girl in the city of Valencia, Venezuela. The California based technology startup that connects Latino immigrant workers with U.S. construction jobs, was recently selected by Techcrunch as a Top Pick in Social Impact for 2019. The company has recently expanded their altruism portfolio by hiring remote account managers in a country where its citizens live under a dictatorship, have little to no access to jobs, and are fleeing at alarming rates.

BIDDER™ is always looking to maximize social impact. CEO Jorge Pac Yurrita said, "When Venezuela started appearing in the news we began investigating and found that the economic situation in Venezuela was so bleak that the minimum wage was just $3 dollars per month. A bottle of Coca Cola costs $2. I knew immediately BIDDER™ could help by offering well-paying remote sales jobs that really make an economic impact."

Venezuelans recently became the number one asylum seeking immigrant group to the USA, a dilemma that is closely tied to a dictatorship experiencing the highest inflation rate on the planet. After receiving a massive amount of inquiries the company hired two highly skilled women, Mari and Angela. The two joined the remote account management team, assisting construction professionals with using the app and closing new deals. Now they earn hundreds of times more than the minimum wage and can provide food, shelter, and a chance for a better life for their entire families.

BIDDER's goal is to enable Latinos to have lasting and positive contributions to the economy in the United States of America and abroad.

Oseas Ayerdi, co- founder of BIDDER™ and School of Engineering Fellow at Stanford stated, "As wild as it may sound, we are creating a sustainable cycle where Latinos in Latin America are able to help Latino crews in the USA find construction jobs from thousands of miles away. In turn, these construction crews are alleviating the 79% mass labor shortage that the US construction industry is facing." Average homeowners are saving at least 20% by using BIDDER™ to complete their construction projects. The company in its Proof of Concept phase alone has already saved owners millions of dollars.

###About BIDDER™: Bidder™ connects the Latino Workforce to the U.S. construction industry which is currently facing a devastating labor shortage. What started as one crew in LA at the end of 2015, has now grown into a rapidly expanding company with multiple crews in Dallas, Houston, San Diego, Austin and LA. BIDDER's mission is to empower the Latino community, breakdown barriers, facilitate entrepreneurship and bringing efficiency back to a 1.3 trillion dollar industry.

