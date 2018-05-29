Every Employee Has a Self-Sabotaging Trait

SHREWSBURY, N.J., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In his new book, Life's One Law: Nature's Blueprint for Repeatable Success in Life and Business (Health Switch Publishing, May 2018), Dr. Philip Agrios explains how anyone can identify and instantly switch off their sabotaging trait to overcome their biggest problems and achieve their highest goals.

Life’s One Law: Nature’s Blueprint for Repeatable Success in Life and Business Philip Agrios

Trained as a chiropractor and functional wellness practitioner, Dr. Agrios discovered what he calls Nature's Blueprint for Repeatable Success through working to restore the health of his many patients and business clients and through insights he gained after he experienced his own life crisis. Within a three-year period, he became disabled, lost his practice, faced financial ruin, and experienced the deaths of people close to him in addition to many other hardships. Yet those experiences led to his new discoveries and the desire to dedicate himself to teaching others what he had learned.

"Within minutes, I uncovered a block that held my business back for years from reaching its fullest potential. The moment I discovered it, I knew deep within it was right. Since then, I am manifesting success where I had seemed to bear a standstill. Thank you so much, Dr. Agrios!" – Dr. Mary Zennett, Author, Health for US All: The Transformation of US Healthcare

"Dr. Agrios has transformed the trials and hardships of his own life experiences into a positive vision and important discovery for the rest of us. By following the blueprint contained in Life's One Law, we can change our path. A masterpiece." – Dr. Bruce Campelia, Executive Director, One for Health Foundation

Portion of the Proceeds Go to Bon Jovi Charity

Ten percent of proceeds from book sales will be donated to The Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. The foundation combats issues that force families and individuals into economic despair by supporting innovative community efforts to break the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

Credentials: Dr. Philip Agrios, DC, DACBSP, is a personal and business advisor and speaker who graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Mo., in 1986. His expertise was working with chronically ill patients for years as a functional wellness practitioner and guiding them to break free from self-sabotage. He left his practice to become an advisor after he noticed that his patients were making major breakthroughs in their business as well as in their personal lives. In addition to Life's One Law, Dr. Agrios has developed seminars, internet courses, one-to-one mentoring programs and other avenues to pass on his discoveries to create breakthroughs for others.

