Everything's Coming Up Roses at this Year's Awards Ceremonies

Celebrities in attendance at the luxury pre-event suite will receive Nabila K's Rose Crystal Etch soap, made exclusively for Nabila K. Luxury soap offers a gentle exfoliation utilizing a patented blend of medical grade, fine biodegradable corundum and magnesium oxide crystals, essential oils, and soothing aloe vera. Medically tested, the Crystal Etch soap offers users a way to combat wrinkles, fine lines, and will balance out discoloration in the skin. Long touted for its ability to produce more youthful looking skin, this proprietary blend promotes collagen production which prolongs skin's youthfulness and longevity.

Another rose in the gifting bouquet is the smooth as silk, Rose Garden Body Butter. Rich emollients are ethically sourced and curated from some of nature's best moisturizers. Non-greasy formula means you can start and end each day smelling like a rose! Each Nabila K product is carefully crafted as a fresh and natural product, and as a medium to transport bath and body fans to another state of mind, another world – a world of comfort, peacefulness, where you are always on the A-List. Always cruelty free, phthalate free and paraben free…Nabila K, along with the DPA gifting lounge and the Friends' Couch, can't wait to see it all come up roses this September.

For a complete list of luxury bath and body products, visit the website: www.nabilak.com

CONTACT:

Kathy Stout

513-800-4031

kathy@kmsdesignstudios.com

SOURCE Nabila K Cosmetics

