EVgo and Maven Gig Announce Nation's First Dedicated Fast Charging Network for On-Demand Drivers

"EVgo is committed to working with fleet EV owners and operators to make charging quick and easy," said Cathy Zoi, EVgo CEO. "Maven Gig EV Bolt on-demand drivers will have access to a dedicated EVgo fast charging network so they can fully charge in the time it takes to eat lunch."

"Maven makes carsharing for the Gig economy easier," said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. "Maven Gig members have driven nearly 9 million electric miles. We're excited to make charging seamless with our partner, EVgo."

Today, Maven drivers use public EVgo fast chargers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Washington DC, Baltimore, and Austin. EVgo's new dedicated network for Maven will expand to hundreds of charging stations in Maven markets across the country.

EV use is growing rapidly in rideshare fleets. Urban rideshare drivers, who can easily log more than 50,000 miles per year, benefit greatly from the low cost-per-mile of electric vehicle ownership compared to gasoline-powered vehicles.

EVgo operates the largest public DC fast charging network in the country, with more than 1,000 fast chargers in 66 of the top-selling automotive metro areas in the US and supports all current charging standards. By maintaining and operating its own charging stations, EVgo provides exemplary service and uptime. EVgo recently launched new, simplified charging rates for consumers as well, including Pay As You Go and Membership plans, offering DC fast charging with rates as low as 15 cents per-minute.

About EVgo

EVgo is America's Largest Public Fast Charging Network. EVgo's network extends EV infrastructure and allows EV drivers to travel further than any other public network in the US, with more than 1,000 fast chargers in 66 metropolitan markets. Each month, EVgo provides more than 100,000 charges to more than 65,000 EV drivers. EVgo's fast chargers deliver convenient, fast charges to EV drivers on the go, at a rate approximately eight times faster than a conventional Level 2 charger and are compatible with all EV models currently on the market that accept DC Fast Charging.

EVgo drove to a record year in 2017, with its fast charging network providing the equivalent 40 million miles of emissions-free electric driving, a more than 50 percent year-over-year increase compared to the approximately 26 million miles fast charged by EVgo's network in 2016.

