Evite Challenges America's Children to Make a Difference

To kick off Birthday Heroes, Evite is highlighting Olivia A., Birthday Hero #1 from Louisville, KY. For her 13th birthday, Olivia teamed up with Uspiritus, a nonprofit dedicated to healing the hearts and minds of vulnerable youth. Olivia turned her birthday party into a community service event packing 'Birthday Kits' for residents of Uspiritus, some of whom have never celebrated their birthday or received a birthday present.

"For my 13th birthday I told my mother I have many wonderful games, toys and clothing and I was grateful for what I have. I'm inspired by the movement today across the country by wanting to help those less fortunate than me," said Olivia.

Watch the video of Olivia's story and learn more about becoming a birthday hero here: evite.com/birthday#heroes.

"There is a movement across this country that children of all ages want to be a part of," said Victor Cho, Chief Executive Officer at Evite. "We want to be the service that helps children make a difference in another person's life. Only a fraction of our kids' birthday events have donations enabled. Olivia is the tip of the iceberg of children who feel empowered and want to make a change."

Evite is encouraging Birthday Heroes to use Evite Donations, powered by Pledgeling, to accept charitable donations for a favorite cause, directly via an Evite invitation. Evite never charges a fee to make donations.

Constituting approximately 30% of Evite's charitable events, Kids Birthday events account for almost 20% of the $6 million raised in Evite Donations history.

About Evite ( www.evite.com )

For 20 years, Evite has been the world's leading digital platform for bringing people together. With free, easy-to-use digital and text invitations, inspirational video content, and a private sharing feed for photos and conversations, Evite makes coming together face-to-face effortless and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users. The company has sent over 2 billion event invitations in its history and currently handles hundreds of millions of RSVPs every year. Launched in 1998, the company is celebrating its 20th birthday at evite.com/birthday. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Evite is a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBP).

About Pledgeling ( www.pledgeling.com )

Pledgeling is the world's first platform to power social impact for businesses of all sizes, including world-changing brands Evite, Discovery and Tinder, to enable them to grow through giving. To date, Pledgeling has powered over $10MM in donations for thousands of nonprofits around the world. Pledgeling is headquartered in Venice, CA. #PledgeToDoGood

