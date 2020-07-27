EvolveBPM won the best emerging company award from Business Mint

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The India arm of EvolveBPM LLC - EvolveBPM (OPC) Private Limited won the Nationwide Award 2020 in the category of the 'Best Emerging Company Award'.

A power-packed audience witnessed EvolveBPM receive the award in this category. The winner was decided by a star-studded jury that voted keeping in mind the growth of the company in the past years and the quality of the services provided by it.

EvolveBPM is a leading provider of Revenue Growth solutions including

Demand Generation (ABM & Intent) – Email / telemarketing / Social selling

Database Management Solutions including – New data build / Cleanse / Maintain

Business & Market Research – Market profile/ Organisation profile/ Persona demographics

Media Content Design & Development – whitepapers / webinar / landing pages

EvolveBPM has over 30+ million contacts in their database, they track 12000+ technology products across 300,000 company locations. They have a strong capability in APAC and the ability to deliver solutions in local languages across Japan / China & Korea.

EvolveBPM delivers compelling revenue growth solutions for thier Fortune 5000 global clientele. Examples of some of their case studies can be found here - https://www.evolvebpm.com/evolvebpm-pillars-of-excellence.

Their innovative & proprietary Six Pillars of Excellence include:

Process frameworks : 6W (discovery) / DDIA (implementation) / Citadel - Quality

Technology Platforms : Innovator (Content hub) / TechBase (tech install base) / Trapyz (consumer demographics & Intent)

Speaking with press their Chief Mentor & Advisor Satish Sadasivan said that origin of the company stemmed from the passion to deliver ROI for marketing investments and help sales personnel with real & high quality top and mid funnel leads. The team at EvolveBPM work closely with their clients and align themselves against the desired revenue outcomes. EvolveBPM has become the bridge between the client sales and marketing teams and help both critical functions to get more aligned in their GTM objectives.

The working of EvolveBPM is entirely different from other companies. Investments in business are aligned structurally. Relationships are developed and enhanced. They have strategic insights that are majorly focussed on growth. They have an in-depth understanding of each company's audience and work accordingly to deliver what is best.

About EvolveBPM

EvolveBPM LLC is HQ out of Sheridan, Wyoming – USA & have delivery facilities out of India & Philippines, they work with global enterprise companies and media / publishing houses.(https://www.evolvebpm.com/)

SOURCE EvolveBPM (OPC) Private Limited