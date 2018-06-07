EVX Midstream Partners Announces Eagle Ford Expansion and Commissioning of Hacksaw Crude System

Brian Stewart, EVX's VP of Business Development said, "We are excited to continue performing for our customers by improving netbacks, reducing costs and creating operational efficiencies. These new crude and water gathering assets strategically position EVX for additional growth, and we look forward to the continued execution of our multi-commodity strategy in the Eagle Ford."

EVX is led by its three founders: Herb Chambers IV, President and CEO; Charlie Flynn, Chief Operating Officer; and Brian Kellar, Chief Financial Officer. The EVX leadership team has a demonstrated track record of success, originating transactions and projects, structuring and developing midstream assets, and operating assets post-acquisition or project completion.

About EVX Midstream

EVX Midstream Partners LLC is a midstream development company focused on acquiring, developing and operating crude oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering, processing, treating and transportation assets in the Eagle Ford. EVX was founded by Herb Chambers IV, Charlie Flynn and Brian Kellar, in partnership with Five Point Capital Partners LLC. For more information, please visit www.evxmidstream.com.

