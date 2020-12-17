Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Indian PPP Projects;

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Public Private Partnership Projects Monitor in India 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With reduced economic activity, due to the pandemic outbreak, PPP Projects (especially in the transportation sector) will experience considerable revenue growth challenges. In most instances, the vulnerability scope and extent of this force majeure risk was not foreseen in PPPs that rely directly on revenues generated by user fees. The major impact shall be witnessed by toll roads (lack of users due to lockdown) and airports (loss of gate fees, refueling fees, airport commercial concessions). Even PPPs that receive revenue through availability of payments might suffer in the long term, as the government faces a shrinking economy that will result in declining tax revenues and reduced budgetary allocations to honor the existing commitments to the contracts.



As on March 2020, a total number of 1824 PPP projects worth USD 327 Billion are on different stages of implementation in India. Out of these approximately 57% of the projects fall under transportation sector, which in turn, is exposed to maximum risk due to coronavirus outbreak.



Recovery planning will only be effective if short term, medium term and long-term strategies are embraced that address necessary mitigation strategies for the coming months. Having said so, the coronavirus will most certainly offer new resilience opportunities for the stakeholders as the PPP market recalibrates. In the meantime, truly sustainable and resilient PPPs should be promoted to help mitigate the coronavirus' impacts to vulnerable communities and those that are already grappling with them.



The project monitor covers the list of all PPP projects under various stages of implementation and their exposure to risk post COVID-19. Further, the project monitor shall also cover region wise investment scenario along with the details of all the related stakeholders.



Key Highlights

Examining the impact of COVID-19 on Indian PPP Projects;

Evaluating Mitigation strategies post pandemic for Indian PPP Projects;

Examining the performance & understanding the dynamics of PPP Projects;

Evaluating key challenges in implementation of PPP Projects;

Examining PPP Opportunities in Water Sanitation Infrastructure by 2022;

Examining PPP Opportunities in Transport Infrastructure by 2022;

Examining PPP Opportunities in Social & Commercial Infrastructure by 2022;

Examining PPP Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure by 2022;

Examining PPP Opportunities in Telecommunication Network and Services by 2022;

Key Topics Covered:

Current Status Track of PPP Model in India & its Adaptation;

& its Adaptation; PPP & Rising Infrastructure Investments;

Aligning PPP into Areas to make genuine Difference by Private Players in India ;

; Inefficiencies in Infrastructure - Limiting Growth & Increasing PPP Opportunity in India ;

; Analysing Risks and Providing Mitigation Strategy for PPP Projects due to Coronavirus Outbreak;

Examining key challenges to PPP Projects Implementation in India ;

; Opportunity under PPP model and tracking state wise projects for Water Sanitation Sector in India till FY 2022;

till FY 2022; Opportunity under PPP model and tracking state wise projects for Transport Sector in India till FY 2022;

till FY 2022; Opportunity under PPP model and tracking state wise projects for Social & Commercial Sector in India till FY 2022;

till FY 2022; Opportunity under PPP model and tracking state wise projects for Energy Sector in India till FY 2022;

till FY 2022; Opportunity under PPP model and tracking state wise projects for Telecommunication & Network Services in India till FY 2022;

till FY 2022; PPP in Enhancing Social Impact in India ;

; Projects Database of all Upcoming PPP Projects in India ;

Companies Mentioned

National Highways Authority of India

State Specific Water Resources Departments

Ste Specific Urban Development Agencies

Central Public Works Department

State Specific Public Works Department

NHPC Limited

NTPC Limited

Indian Railways

New Mangalore Port Trust

Navayuga Dhola Infra Projects Private Limited

Abellon Clean Energy Limited

Vizag General Cargo Berth Private Limited

Dhamra Port Company

Essar Limited

JITF Urban Infrastructure

A2Z Infra Projects Private Limited

Airports Authority of India

GMR Group

Reliance Infrastruture

TATA

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Dilip Buildcon,

NEC Group

