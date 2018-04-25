Excelerate Technology Named a Top 10 Financial Fraud Detection Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook

NAPLES, Fla., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate Technology Inc., a Naples-based reseller of financial fraud detection software, announced it has been named a Top 10 Financial Fraud Detection Solution Provider by CFO Tech Outlook. As such, the firm will be featured in the May issue highlighting the latest trends and technologies to assist Chief Financial Officers.

Barbara Steinberg, CEO

Founded in 2015, Excelerate Technology is the exclusive U.S. reseller of solutions by Altia-ABM, a leading Scottish developer of investigation and fraud detection software, namely Financial Investigation Toolkit and Financial Analysis Toolbar. The software is used by law enforcement, accountants, attorneys, health care professionals and others.

"This recognition by CFO Tech Outlook magazine demonstrates the advantages of this specialized software solution in automating the entire process of analyzing years of bank/financial statements," said Barbara Steinberg, Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate Technology. "To ensure the absolute security of critical data, the solutions are built on the best industrial standards and store data only on local workstations and networks."

Looking ahead, the company intends to add more features to the solutions, such as the ability to affix documents on transactions and have printed checks read electronically.

About Excelerate Technology

Excelerate Technology is a privately owned software company selling specialized optical character recognition (OCR) and analysis software of Altia-ABM, namely Financial Investigation Toolkit and Financial Analysis Toolbar. While the toolkit is a standalone application, the toolbar is an Excel add-in making for an excellent combination for fraud detection. For additional information, call 239-842-8224 or visit www.excelerate.tech.

