Excelero Helps Film & TV Production Legends Scale Up, Out and Beyond 4K

A worldwide technology leader in media & entertainment production, Technicolor achieved 99.8% of local NVMe storage server performance across the network in an initial use of Excelero's NVMesh. "The IT infrastructure required to feed dozens of workstations of 4K files at 24ps is mindboggling – and that doesn't even consider what storage demands we'll face with 8K or even 16K formats," said Amir Bemanian, engineering director at Technicolor. "It's imperative that we can scale to future film standards today. Now, with innovations like the shared NVMe storage such as Excelero provides, Technicolor can enjoy a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling flexibility for tomorrow while not sacrificing performance."

Excelero and its partners will be showcasing Excelero's benefits for "Any-K" storage and demonstrate 16K post-production workflows at NAB 2018, April 7-12 in Las Vegas at the following locations:

Quantum – which is showcasing the easy integration of Excelero's NVMesh solution with its StorNext shared storage and data management platform to deliver industry leading performance and efficiency. Quantum will be demonstrating 4K , 8K and 16K solutions leveraging NVMesh at Quantum's booth # SL8511.

– which is showcasing the easy integration of Excelero's NVMesh solution with its StorNext shared storage and data management platform to deliver industry leading performance and efficiency. Quantum will be demonstrating , and solutions leveraging NVMesh at Quantum's booth # SL8511. Intel – showcasing both its new Intel 3D NAND SSD line and Intel NVMe SSDs with a 16K format application, and its joint work with Excelero on Technicolor's "Any-K" major film and TV production deployment has enabled a novel application of GPFS storage made even more performant and scalable with Excelero's shared NVMe at local performance. More about Excelero's joint work with Intel is provided in Intel's booth # SU3110. "We are excited that Intel® 3D NAND SSDs with NVMe and 64-layer technology are at the core of this innovative solution that brings an entire industry greater time- and cost- efficiency," said Bill Leszinske, Intel corporate vice president, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group.

#SL 14809. "Legacy fiber channel storage fabrics simply cannot scale to deliver modern data center requirements," said Amit Katz, vice president, Ethernet switching for Mellanox. "The Mellanox 16 port SN2100 100GbE switch and RoCE delivers the needed performance and latency characteristics which support Technicolor's demanding environment today and into the future."

"All-flash arrays (AFAs) are not the only option on the market for demanding storage applications," said Eric Burgener, research director at IDC who follows next-generation rack-scale storage architectures. "As enterprises move away from legacy networking like Fibre Channel and SCSI, and toward NVMe, efficiency at scale is a huge differentiator, and the foundation of a competitive advantage."

"Post-production and film industry leaders need innovations that can carry them into the future where larger formats and higher frame rates keep pushing the thresholds of throughput and latency on storage systems," said Billy Russell, vice president and CTO at Alliance Integrated Technology (AIT). "Excelero and AIT are exactly the partners to deliver the scale-out, hardware-agnostic storage that media and entertainment industry leaders know they need - with Excelero's NVMesh providing the almost limitless performance scalability and ultra-low latency, and savvy integration services from AIT making it a reality."

"Stunning entertainment experiences happen in part because savvy technology teams put the unseen, back-end components in place for production companies to succeed," said Lior Gal, CEO and co-founder of Excelero. "We're proud that Excelero's NVMesh has the exceptional performance, scalability and flexibility that Hollywood legends like Technicolor and technology leaders like Quantum, Intel, Mellanox and AIT can help achieve impressive results that carry them into a new, high-resolution, high frame-rate era."

Excelero enables enterprises and service providers to design scale-out storage infrastructures leveraging standard servers and high-performance flash storage. Founded in 2014 by a team of storage veterans and inspired by the tech giants' shared-nothing architectures for web-scale applications, the company has designed a software-defined block storage solution that meets performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise applications.

With Excelero's NVMesh, customers can build distributed, high-performance server SAN for mixed application workloads. Customers benefit from the performance of local flash, with the convenience of centralized storage while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in and reducing the overall storage TCO. The solution has been deployed for hyper-scale Industrial IoT services, machine learning applications and massive-scale simulation visualization.

