DALLAS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Four prominent education companies within the Excelligence Learning Corporation have partnered to launch a national photo sharing contest with cash prizes and gift certificates in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 7-11, 2018). Frog Street, ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), Educational Products, Inc. (EPI) and Really Good Stuff have created a unique national campaign to highlight exceptional teachers who impact and change lives. The hashtag #TeachersChangeLives has been adopted for this contest.

Excelligence Learning Divisions Announce Teacher Appreciation Week Photo Contest

"The very core of our mission at Excelligence is to provide tools and resources to educators who give tirelessly and unconditionally to enable students to succeed," commented Dipak Golechha, CEO, Excelligence Learning Corporation. "We are thrilled to honor teachers through this contest and in a small way, acknowledge the important contributions they make in the lives of children each and every day."

Friends, family, co-workers and students around the U.S. are invited to nominate an exceptional teacher by visiting the Excelligence Teacher Appreciation Week web page, excelligence.wishpond.com/TAWcontest/. Nominations and photo submissions will be accepted from April 9 through April 29, 2018. The voting period is April 30 – May 7, 2018. Nominations may be for a favorite teacher (with permission), or individuals may nominate themselves. The complete list of contest rules is available at http://bit.ly/2JjfFq2.

The top three teachers with the most votes from all the nominations submitted will be selected to be the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The winners will be announced Friday, May 11, 2018, on the social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) of the sponsoring companies, Frog Street, ChildCare Education Institute, EPI and Really Good Stuff. Winners will also be contacted via email.

Prizes for the top winners include $600 for 1st place, $300 for 2nd place, and $150 for 3rd place. Random daily winners will also be selected to receive over $2,300 in prizes, which include (10) $25 Amazon eGift Cards, $100 Discount School Supply gift certificate, Frog Street SPLASH 2018 Conference registration ($399 value), $100 Really Good Stuff gift certificate, $99 Individual Annual Training Subscription from ChildCare Education Institute, $75 Educational Products, Inc. gift certificate, and more. Additional prizes will be announced during the voting period.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com):

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade- appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

About Frog Street (www.frogstreet.com):

Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and early child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street's curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The Company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students' progress.

About ChildCare Education Institute® (www.cceionline.com):

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training proms in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

About Educational Products, Inc. (www.EducationalProducts.com):

Educational Products, Inc. (EPI) is a division of Excelligence® Learning Company, and is the nation's leader in prepackaged and bulk school supply programs. Based in Texas for over 35 years, EPI helps schools and parents save time and money on school supplies. Additionally, EPI works with nonprofits, school districts, churches and corporations seeking to sponsor school supplies for students in their communities as part of the School Supply Outreach Program. Beyond school supplies, EPI helps schools and organizations by offering quality custom imprinted apparel, fundraising programs, and science fair supplies.

About Really Good Stuff® (www.reallygoodstuff.com):

Founded in 1992, Really Good Stuff, LLC works side-by-side with educators to create high quality and affordable products that provide teachers, primarily in grades K-8, with innovative solutions designed to make a difference in students' lives. Today, through its catalogs and website, the company offers more than 7,500 items, including classroom organization solutions such as bins, baskets & bookcases to fun educational activities in the language arts, numeracy and STEM, introducing over 500 new products annually.

Media Contact

Cassie McQueeny-Tankard

800-884-3764

cassiemt@frogstreet.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excelligence-learning-divisions-announce-teacher-appreciation-week-photo-contest-300625838.html

SOURCE Excelligence Learning Corporation

Related Links

http://www.excelligencelearning.com

