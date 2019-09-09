Executive Analysis of the US EV Charging Ecosystem, 2025: Over 2 Million EVs are Expected to be Sold in the US
Sep 09, 2019, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Analysis of the US EV Charging Ecosystem, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses various market participants segmented into manufacturers/suppliers, charge point operators, and aggregators to outline their existing business models and to design business models that could emerge in the future.
New types of charging are emerging, such as the Photovoltaic technology advancements, which are expected to drive momentum and interest among Ford and Toyota.
Static inductive charging is set to revolutionise the market beginning in luxury and later to the mass market as seen in the case of BMW and Mercedes. Companies like Qualcomm are fast tracking the development and will be the forerunner to technologies such as autonomous parking and charging. The study will also analyse the existing white spaces in the US charging infrastructure.
By 2025, over 2 million electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to be sold only in the US. Consumers now prefer EVs over ICEs owing to fast developing charging network across the US. There is an opportunity for both AC and DC charging network expansion and traditional business models are not sufficient anymore.
Unlike fuel stations, with respect to EV charging, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and OEMs, EVSEs, CPOs, and aggregators are capitalising on this opportunity. For instance, highways need equally spaced fast chargers city centres such as parking spaces, apartment complexes require AC charging station and a product design that is compact, modular, and scalable.
The next wave of charging is the 350kW ultra-fast chargers to be deployed and distributed along the highway. However, the need for lower power AC and DC charging units is still existential within the cities, and both fast and slow chargers will co-exist as the EV market expands.
Therefore, it becomes imperative for participants in the market to not only focus on product/technology but also on the business model. How they reach consumers and the experience they create while reducing the cognitive load will become a key differentiating factor. A plethora of business models designed to reach to consumers are creating markets that previously did not exist. Charging operators are borrowing from principles such as access economy, subscription, and premium and ad-based economy from other verticals to design their business and carve a niche.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the growth of the US EV charging and how is it impacting its existing charging infrastructure?
- What is the future scenario for the US EV charging market?
- Who are the market participants and what are their business models?
- What are the new business models and possible future business model designs in the charging space?
- Where are the white spaces for tech participants to enter the field?
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Key Findings
- Charging Stations by Top 10 States - US
- EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping
- Charging Point Operators (CPOs) - Benchmarking Overview
- Prevailing Business Models for EV Charging
- Existing Structure of EV Charging Station Operators
- Innovative Business Models - An Overview
- US EV Charging - Long-term Outlook and Trends
2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, AND METHODOLOGY
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Classification of EV Charging Infrastructure
3. EV MARKET DYNAMICS AND FORECASTS
- Transformational Shifts Reshaping eMobility
- Key States in US Setting Milestones for EVs
- EV Market Outlook 2018 - US
- EV Forecast by EV Type
- Battery Capacity, Range, and Impact on Charging Capacity
- The Next Wave of Charging - Ultra-fast Charging
4. EVCS STATUS AND MARKET FORECASTS BY CHARGING SYSTEM
- Charging Stations by Top 10 States - US
- Charging Station Points Infrastructure Installation - By Location
- EV Charging Infrastructure Deployment by Type
- Investments by Utilities and OEMs
- Investments by Government and Infrastructure Operators
- Highway Range is Much Lesser than Deserved
- Charging Infrastructure Availability on Highway
5. EVCS ECOSYSTEM AND VALUE CHAIN PROPOSITION
- EV Charging Hardware and Service Ecosystem - Key Elements
- EV Charging Key Participants
- EV Charging Value Chain - Key Business Roles
- OEM EV Charging Value Chain - Prominent Partners and Projects
- EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Creation
- EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping
6. CHARGING POINT MANUFACTURERS/SUPPLIERS
- Charging Point Manufacturers - Benchmarking Overview
- Charging Point Manufacturers - Benchmarking
7. CHARGING POINT OPERATORS
- Charging Point Operators - Benchmarking Overview
- Charging Point Operators - Benchmarking
8. CHARGING POINT AGGREGATORS
- Charging Point Aggregators - Benchmarking Overview
- Charging Point Aggregators - Benchmarking
9. OPERATING BUSINESS MODELS FOR EV CHARGING
- Prevailing Business Models for EV Charging
- Charging as a Service
- Proprietary Network Model
- Network Operator
- Station Owner
- Comparison of Business Models - Time of Use Versus Energy Used
- Top EV Charging Infrastructure Market Participants
- Existing Structure of EV Charging Station Operators
- EV Charging Fees
10. INNOVATIVE MODELS AND BUSINESS POSITIONING
- Innovative Business Models - An Overview
- Is Data Monetisation the Next Big Wave in Charging?
- Disruptive Business Models in Future
11. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION
- Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration
- Strategic Imperatives for Global EV Start-up Industry
12. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
- US EV Charging - Long-term Outlook and Trends
- US EV Charging Ecosystem - Future Evolution
13. APPENDIX
- Abbreviations and Acronyms Used
- Legal Disclaimer
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- BMW
- Ford
- Mercedes
- Qualcomm
- Toyota
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfq2f5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article