Executive Analysis of the US EV Charging Ecosystem, 2025: Over 2 Million EVs are Expected to be Sold in the US

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Executive Analysis of the US EV Charging Ecosystem, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyses various market participants segmented into manufacturers/suppliers, charge point operators, and aggregators to outline their existing business models and to design business models that could emerge in the future.



New types of charging are emerging, such as the Photovoltaic technology advancements, which are expected to drive momentum and interest among Ford and Toyota.



Static inductive charging is set to revolutionise the market beginning in luxury and later to the mass market as seen in the case of BMW and Mercedes. Companies like Qualcomm are fast tracking the development and will be the forerunner to technologies such as autonomous parking and charging. The study will also analyse the existing white spaces in the US charging infrastructure.

By 2025, over 2 million electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to be sold only in the US. Consumers now prefer EVs over ICEs owing to fast developing charging network across the US. There is an opportunity for both AC and DC charging network expansion and traditional business models are not sufficient anymore.



Unlike fuel stations, with respect to EV charging, there is no one-size-fits-all solution and OEMs, EVSEs, CPOs, and aggregators are capitalising on this opportunity. For instance, highways need equally spaced fast chargers city centres such as parking spaces, apartment complexes require AC charging station and a product design that is compact, modular, and scalable.

The next wave of charging is the 350kW ultra-fast chargers to be deployed and distributed along the highway. However, the need for lower power AC and DC charging units is still existential within the cities, and both fast and slow chargers will co-exist as the EV market expands.



Therefore, it becomes imperative for participants in the market to not only focus on product/technology but also on the business model. How they reach consumers and the experience they create while reducing the cognitive load will become a key differentiating factor. A plethora of business models designed to reach to consumers are creating markets that previously did not exist. Charging operators are borrowing from principles such as access economy, subscription, and premium and ad-based economy from other verticals to design their business and carve a niche.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the growth of the US EV charging and how is it impacting its existing charging infrastructure?

What is the future scenario for the US EV charging market?

Who are the market participants and what are their business models?

What are the new business models and possible future business model designs in the charging space?

Where are the white spaces for tech participants to enter the field?

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Charging Stations by Top 10 States - US

EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping

Charging Point Operators (CPOs) - Benchmarking Overview

Prevailing Business Models for EV Charging

Existing Structure of EV Charging Station Operators

Innovative Business Models - An Overview

US EV Charging - Long-term Outlook and Trends

2. RESEARCH SCOPE, OBJECTIVES, AND METHODOLOGY

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

Classification of EV Charging Infrastructure

3. EV MARKET DYNAMICS AND FORECASTS

Transformational Shifts Reshaping eMobility

Key States in US Setting Milestones for EVs

EV Market Outlook 2018 - US

EV Forecast by EV Type

Battery Capacity, Range, and Impact on Charging Capacity

The Next Wave of Charging - Ultra-fast Charging

4. EVCS STATUS AND MARKET FORECASTS BY CHARGING SYSTEM

Charging Stations by Top 10 States - US

Charging Station Points Infrastructure Installation - By Location

EV Charging Infrastructure Deployment by Type

Investments by Utilities and OEMs

Investments by Government and Infrastructure Operators

Highway Range is Much Lesser than Deserved

Charging Infrastructure Availability on Highway

5. EVCS ECOSYSTEM AND VALUE CHAIN PROPOSITION

EV Charging Hardware and Service Ecosystem - Key Elements

EV Charging Key Participants

EV Charging Value Chain - Key Business Roles

OEM EV Charging Value Chain - Prominent Partners and Projects

EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Creation

EV Charging Ecosystem - Value Mapping

6. CHARGING POINT MANUFACTURERS/SUPPLIERS

Charging Point Manufacturers - Benchmarking Overview

Charging Point Manufacturers - Benchmarking

7. CHARGING POINT OPERATORS

Charging Point Operators - Benchmarking Overview

Charging Point Operators - Benchmarking

8. CHARGING POINT AGGREGATORS

Charging Point Aggregators - Benchmarking Overview

Charging Point Aggregators - Benchmarking

9. OPERATING BUSINESS MODELS FOR EV CHARGING

Prevailing Business Models for EV Charging

Charging as a Service

Proprietary Network Model

Network Operator

Station Owner

Comparison of Business Models - Time of Use Versus Energy Used

Top EV Charging Infrastructure Market Participants

Existing Structure of EV Charging Station Operators

EV Charging Fees

10. INNOVATIVE MODELS AND BUSINESS POSITIONING

Innovative Business Models - An Overview

Is Data Monetisation the Next Big Wave in Charging?

Disruptive Business Models in Future

11. GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for Global EV Start-up Industry

12. CONCLUSIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

US EV Charging - Long-term Outlook and Trends

US EV Charging Ecosystem - Future Evolution

13. APPENDIX

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Legal Disclaimer

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



BMW

Ford

Mercedes

Qualcomm

Toyota



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfq2f5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

