Expansion Of West Love Continues With Phase Two Of Multifamily Development By JPI

Supplementing phase one of Jefferson West Love's 368-home community, JPI will add an additional 354-home community to the west side of Mockingbird Lane.

"In one of the nation's most robust markets for multifamily homes, Jefferson West Love combines luxury, upscale living with the livable, walkable environment that the West Love development provides," said Matt Brendel, senior vice president and development partner at JPI. "There is no doubt that the West Love development is going to be a top attraction in Dallas, and we're extremely grateful to be a part of this exciting venture."

Jefferson West Love, which was named the 2017 Best Multifamily Development of the Year in the Mid-Rise category by D Magazine, is part of a $200 million mixed-use development that, when complete, will include up to 200,000 square feet of office space developed by KDC, 65,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a $40 million 244-room combination Aloft and Element hotel by Westin.

In addition to the convenient walkability that the West Love development provides, residents will also enjoy proximity to Dallas Love Field Airport, the Stemmons Corridor, which is home to more than 5,000 businesses encompassing approximately 10 percent of Dallas County employment, and the Medical District, which is currently undergoing an expansion that, once complete, will employ more than 35,000 people.

Residents of Jefferson West Love will enjoy concierge service, a bike storage and repair room, a resort-style pool, and a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio. Individual apartment homes will be equipped with the following amenities:

Side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker

Urban ceilings, 10 feet or higher

Granite or quartz countertops

Designer appliance packages

Urban mudrooms

Separate showers in select homes

About JPI

JPI is a national developer, builder and investment manager of Class A multifamily assets across the U.S. and is the most active multifamily developer in Dallas-Fort Worth, with 4,964 apartment homes under construction. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, JPI also has offices in California, Arizona and New York. With a 30-year history of successful developments throughout major U.S. markets and an unparalleled depth of industry-specific experience, JPI stands among the most active privately held real estate companies in the country. JPI's executive leadership team has an average of 25 years of comprehensive experience in multifamily developments – ranging from low-density garden apartments and mid- to high-density wrap and podium projects to student-living housing projects and mixed-use high-rise developments. The firm offers investment management, predevelopment, underwriting, marketing and asset management services as well as construction, financial and administrative services. To learn more about JPI, please visit JPI.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansion-of-west-love-continues-with-phase-two-of-multifamily-development-by-jpi-300665975.html

SOURCE JPI

Related Links

http://www.jpi.com

