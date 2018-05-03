Expansion: The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic – the best food experience on any tour – is back and expanding to two locations for its third year at Blythefield Country Club June 15-17.

The Grand Taste Garden will make its debut this year across the fairway from the Grand Taste tent. It will feature food, outdoor games, chef demonstrations throughout the weekend and barbeque and live music from local bands Great Scott! and Blue Water Kings Band, following play on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The 5,000-square-foot addition will accompany the Grand Taste tent, a 20,000-square-foot air-conditioned tent that overlooks the fairway and features food from dozens of local restaurants, breweries, Meijer vendors and Meijer products and food trends.

"The Grand Taste has become a cannot miss event at the Meijer LPGA Classic because of the food, the atmosphere and close proximity to the best golf in the world," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "But every year, we look for ways heighten the tournament experience for the community. And, this year, we think they're really going to enjoy The Grand Taste Garden."

The Grand Taste ticket will include food and beverage samples from participating local restaurants, breweries, and Meijer vendors.

Single Day adult tickets cost $35 per ticket and are valid any one day, Friday through Sunday.

per ticket and are valid any one day, Friday through Sunday. A Weekend Pass costs $70 per ticket and are valid Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

per ticket and are valid Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for children, ages 17 and under with a ticketed adult, cost $10 for a single day and $20 for the weekend.

These tickets will grant access to both Grand Taste locations and includes general admission access to the golf tournament.

"We really try to make every experience at the Meijer LGPA Classic fun for the whole family," Cooper said. "We believe the value of everything included in the Grand Taste ticket is truly unbeatable and we have something for everyone to enjoy."

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a video featuring the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://youtu.be/XLMIQZWp78c. To view a video featuring the 2017 Grand Taste at the Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://youtu.be/pcOANktTqE4.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expansion-the-grand-taste-at-the-meijer-lpga-classic-300642169.html

SOURCE Meijer LPGA Classic

Related Links

http://www.meijerlpgaclassic.com

