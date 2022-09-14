EXPEDIA DEBUTS FIRST AD FOR NEW CAMPAIGN FOCUSING ON U.S. LATINO TRAVELERS

The new campaign narrated by award-winning actress Salma Hayek Pinault celebrates travel and Latin American culture

Click here to view 'Maracuyá' ad

SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ - This week Expedia® unveiled its new ad, "Maracuyá," featuring the voice of acclaimed Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek Pinault. The :30 spot highlights moments in the lives of Latino travelers with the "maracuyá," or passion fruit, serving as the connecting element between different places and experiences, while Hayek Pinault's voiceover reminds travelers of the unique benefits of traveling with Expedia.

Acknowledging that the passion fruit goes by many different names across Latin American communities, "Maracuyá" showcases a montage of travel moments with the passion fruit at their center. The ad is an extension of the Expedia "Glimpses" campaign which launched in May, and will be available in both Spanish and English, a next step in Expedia's strategy to connect with Latino travelers in the U.S.

"We are so proud of this new Expedia campaign that brings to life the passion Latinos share for travel and discovery," said Hector Muelas, Senior Vice President of Global Creative at Expedia Group. "Latino culture isn't a monolith but a nuanced tapestry. The film features passion fruit – and the myriad of words for it in Spanish – as a metaphor for the richness and diversity of Latino identities and cultures."

Hayek Pinault, who serves as the narrator for "Maracuyá," released a sneak peek of the ad on her Instagram and Twitter channels with the caption: "As a Mexican who has lived in different parts of the world, traveling has allowed me to stay connected to my roots, my family and proudly bring my culture everywhere I go. It also has given me the privilege to discover other countries, celebrate our differences and our affinities. I was very happy to lend my voice to the 'Maracuyá' Expedia campaign, which in some countries is called passion fruit. Expedia understands that Latinos are passionate, sensual people who find pleasure in the simple things of life, like flavors, colors and human connection."

The Spanish version of the ad began airing earlier this week in the U.S. on Spanish-language TV networks and cable channels and the English version will follow.

"Maracuyá," produced by Anomaly, is the first of various initiatives Expedia will be rolling out in the upcoming weeks as part of the company's largest-ever marketing campaign focused on reaching the U.S. Latino traveler.

View the spot here and comment on Hayek Pinault's post to share how travel helps you stay connected.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74522/expedia__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE Expedia