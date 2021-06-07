Expensivity.com Ranks The Best Colleges And Universities For Becoming Super-Rich

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleges and universities are increasingly evaluated by their return on investment (ROI). At Expensivity.com we decided to take ROI to its logical conclusion: What schools should you attend if you want to become super-rich?

To answer this question, we could have looked at the schools with the best academic performance metrics, on the assumption that great academics correlates with great wealth. But in our ranking of the best schools for becoming super-rich, we took a more straightforward approach. We therefore simply counted up where the richest people went to school: https://www.expensivity.com/best-schools-for-becoming-super-rich/

Expensivity.com 's ranking of the best colleges and universities for becoming super-rich thus focused on foot-traffic: where did the richest people end up going to school and what patterns did their foot-traffic reveal?

To simplify our analysis, we focused on America's "tri-billionaires," namely, those individuals with a wealth of at least $3 billion. Our data showed that roughly 250 such tri-billionaires exist in the US. Cross-referencing where they went to school, we calculated our ranking of the best schools for becoming super-rich.

This ranking was the brain-child of Expensivity's polymath writer and editor Bernard Fickser, who did the research and wrote the summary. A successful entrepreneur affiliated as a grad student or post-doctoral fellow with three of the schools listed and accepted into two of the others, Fickser wasn't surprised by the schools on the list.

"Yet there were some surprises," said Fickser. "Perhaps the biggest surprise was how dominant the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School proved to be among the super-rich, which includes among its alums Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Another big surprise was how far ahead of the other schools the top three were in producing super-rich individuals."

Expensivity.com intended to produce a "top 10" list of the best colleges and universities for becoming super-rich, but because of ties from the 9th to 11th spots, we ended up ranking the following 11 schools (displayed alphabetically):

Columbia University (New York, New York)

Cornell University (Ithaca, New York)

Harvard University (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

New York University (New York, New York)

Princeton University (Princeton, New Jersey)

Stanford University (Stanford, California)

University of California (Berkeley, California)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

University of Southern California (Los Angeles, California)

Yale University (New Haven, Connecticut)

For the final ranking order, for additional insights into the ranking, and for the full list of tri-billionaires on which this ranking is based, see https://www.expensivity.com/best-schools-for-becoming-super-rich/

"Although this ranking might seem like a frivolous exercise," said Fickser, "in fact it proves to be quite insightful, especially as one looks at the super-rich individuals on which it is based. It suggests a huge demographic shift in American wealth. Whereas a generation or two ago super-wealth was largely confined to hereditary families, super-wealth is these days created quickly through entrepreneurs who take full advantage of the connections and training they receive in school."

