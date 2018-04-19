Experience Summer Travel's Best Investment: The Breakers Palm Beach Offers Exceptional Seasonal Promotion

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxation, recreation and unforgettable experiences are the hallmarks of the quintessential summer vacation, and all can be enjoyed at a great savings at The Breakers Palm Beach.

Florida's legendary oceanfront resort, The Breakers Palm Beach, offers a compelling summer travel promotion.

This legendary beachfront resort offers its summer promotion May 1 – October 31, 2018, including Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day holiday weekends. With nightly rates starting at $369 per room, per night — a savings of almost 50-percent compared to winter rates — it's prime time to savor the Palm Beach luxury lifestyle at The Breakers. These special rates include an array of free daily benefits and savings on a bounty of outstanding amenities, and there is never a resort fee.

FREE daily summer benefits at The Breakers, include:

Full American breakfast buffet for all guests, served in The Circle and The Beach Club Restaurant

Kids' menu meals – Ages 12 and under, when accompanied by a dining adult

Unlimited tennis court time on the resort's 10 lighted Har-Tru courts

Access to Ocean Fitness, a 6,000 square-foot, comprehensive indoor-outdoor fitness center

Weekly group fitness classes including cycling, yoga and more

Unlimited Wi-Fi and local calls

Plus, sixth night free with a stay of six consecutive nights

Additional summer savings apply to:

Tennis and golf instruction

Poolside bungalows for daytime rental

Select services at The Spa

Camp Breakers, for kids ages 3-12

Dining at select restaurants within the resort's collection

Shopping at select on-site boutiques

A timeless classic celebrated for its spectacular design, gracious staff and seaside glamour, The Breakers is situated in the heart of the island of Palm Beach — only 15 minutes from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), and just over 60 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). On site, guests will discover shopping, distinctive dining, golf, tennis, family activities, an indoor/outdoor spa, and a private beach club with four pools — all within steps of their accommodations. Even more entertainment and attractions await just a short walk or ride from the resort. With more than $30 million each year invested in capital improvements, the resort thrives due to its owners' commitment to the property's continuous renewal and employee fulfillment. Its latest enhancements include the transformed Seafood Bar, re-designed accommodations, signature services and amenities at The Spa; the incredible Ocean Fitness center, and Flagler Club — a private-access, ultra-luxury boutique hotel situated atop the resort — the most exclusive lodging experience on the island of Palm Beach.

