Experience Unparalleled Luxury in Ladakh With The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ultimate Travelling Camp's super luxury tents in Thiksey and Diskit, Ladakh, is all set to welcome guests to a once-in-a-lifetime glamping experience as they begin operations from 15th May, 2018. Both the camps, seasonal in nature, introduces travellers to different aspects of the Ladakhi culture matched with seamless service, delectable cuisines and luxurious accommodation in the most stunning landscapes of Ladakh.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684206/TUTC_luxury_tents_Ladakh.jpg )



The centuries-old culture of this picturesque capital city finds expression in its monuments, monasteries, oral literature, art forms, fairs and festivals. TUTC weaves in all these experiences like no one else. Guests can embark on a nomadic journey in canvas luxury. Unfurl the centuries-old culture of Ladakh, exploring her fascinating monuments, quaint monasteries enriched with ancient art forms, fairs and festivals. Be part of the region's unique rituals - enjoy the ancient sport of Polo, brought to Ladakh in the 17th century by the Royals. Try a hand at archery set amidst the most dramatic and breath-taking landscape. Raft on the gentle Indus River, stop for a delicious picnic lunch at the most picturesque hamlet.