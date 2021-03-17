Experiential Travel Company Launches To Help People 'Move Beyond The Nest'

Each Beyond the Nest retreat is unique, but the typical experience consists of a group of 7-14 like-minded travelers, and includes local excursions, wellness activities, expert-led talks and workshops on mastering the new reality, chef cooked meals and visits to local restaurants, and plenty of time to relax and socialize. Members of the group are always free to do as much as they like or as little. The retreats also include eight weeks of pre- and post-trip mentorship and community building to get travelers well prepared for what's to come and help them utilize what they've learned upon returning home. And for those interested in embracing the full digital lifestyle, Beyond the Nest offers a separate retreat with additional support on creating a location-independent lifestyle.

'As an empty nester and an empty nestee who met on a digital nomad trip in Belgrade, we believe that together we offer a really unique perspective on how travel can be a catalyst for change for people going through life's big transitions and to use travel as a way to find a new pathway. As two women entrepreneurs in two different generations, we have made it our mission to combine the best of both generations to help people create meaningful change in their lives.' Mary Fusillo, co-founder of Beyond The Nest.

Their first group expedition sets off to the Mexican UNESCO World Heritage City of San Miguel de Allende this July. Nestled in the rugged mountains of eastern Guanajuato, the city is renowned for beautiful architecture, scenic views, and incredible authentic Mexican cuisine. Each Beyond the Nest retreat is unique, and the Mexico trip will offer guests experiences including meditation sessions, yoga, remote working seminars, guided stargazing, and horse riding, as well as ample opportunity to discover the local culture, cuisine, and countryside. This first journey will be followed by a Greek Isle retreat in September, a Caribbean retreat in November and Vietnam, Bali, and South America in 2022.

About Beyond the Nest:

Beyond the Nest is a travel company focused on offering life changing retreats to empty nesters and empty nestees ready to go on a journey of self-discovery and embrace the opportunities life has to offer. The multi-generational founders, Mary Fusillo of Houston and Vanessa Famighetti of San Diego, bring decades of experience in both working in and experiencing just about every kind of travel experience, from 5-star resorts to a Yurt in Yosemite National Park and everything in between. Learn more about Beyond the Nest here .

SOURCE Beyond the Nest

Related Links

https://www.beyondthenest.org/

