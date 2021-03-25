Expert Event Production Firm Meeting Client Demands by Offering Virtual Solutions

SAN ANTONIO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unico Communications, Inc., a full-service event production agency, has expanded its suite of services to include virtual event production and broadcasting. Responding to the influx of requests for virtual productions in an increasingly online world, Unico Communications has developed a turn-key virtual event solution for their clientele.

According to Forbes.com, virtual events were valued to be a $78 million industry in 2019. The pandemic has only heightened the need for full-service virtual event production, and it is estimated that this change will see the industry grow 23.2 percent annually through 2027.

To meet the increasing demands of their clients and new customers wanting to find a viable solution amongst a plethora of more difficult-to-navigate platforms, Unico Communications is working with industry expert audio-visual partners to offer a simple and embeddable video feed from a physical studio to the client's desired digital platforms, such as their organization's website and/or social media channels. Through this collaboration and innovation, Unico is able to deploy high-quality engaging live stream programming, with audience polling, live chat, Q&A and automated captioning services.

"Unico Communications has closely supported national non-profit institutions for more than 16 years," said Lisa Bombin, President and CEO of Unico Communications. "We are proud to be expanding our expert offerings to include virtual production so our clients continue doing what they do best - make a positive impact in the communities they serve."

Unico Communications understands the changing climate and the future of the events industry, planning for entirely virtual and hybrid programming. In 2020, Unico Communications' seasoned team extended their additional services to support 12 virtual productions for new and existing clients.

