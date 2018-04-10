Expert System Included in AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms Report by Leading Independent Research Firm

"Today more than ever Artificial Intelligence applied to text is playing a key role in improving enterprise efficiencies," said Marco Varone, Expert System President and CTO. "In this scenario, where any strategic, tactical and operational insights are not complete without the knowledge hidden in unstructured information, our primary goal is to empower organizations with the unique features of AI to help them take control of their decision-making processes and business priorities."

Expert System's Cogito platform helps companies in any sector and government organizations automate and improve information-intensive processes, make better-informed decisions and transform customer interactions. With a continued focus on developing and delivering innovative and enhanced capabilities, we provide unique AI features to understand and capture all of the information present in content, at scale, in real time and with the highest precision.

Now Tech: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018

AI-based text analytics platforms gain efficiencies with RPA (Robotic Process Automation), improve customer acquisition and services, and help organizations manage governance and risk. Forrester's "Now Tech: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms, Q2 2018" report helps businesses and decision makers ask key questions before diving into their text analytics initiatives and ultimately to choose the right platform for their requirements. Learn more here.

About Expert System

Expert System (EXSY: MIL) is a leader in Artificial Intelligence applied to text. Its flagship Cogito® platform, based on a unique blend of semantic technology and machine learning, helps organizations deploy cognitive automation to accelerate business processes, improve information management and take smarter decisions. Expert System's solutions have been deployed in media, customer care, compliance, third party risk mitigation and intelligence applications by leading organizations such as Agence France-Presse, BASF, Bayer, Bloomberg BNA, BNP Paribas, Chevron, Clarivate, Eli Lilly, Gannett, Generali, IMF, Lloyd's of London, Sanofi, US Department of Agriculture, US Department of Justice and Zurich Insurance Group.

