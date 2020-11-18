Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's and ARU Finance Corporation's 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain affiliates of The Energy & Minerals Group ("EMG"), First Reserve Management, L.P. ("First Reserve") and Riverstone Holdings LLC ("Riverstone"), and certain other entities (collectively, the "Offerors") today announced the expiration and results of their modified "Dutch Auction" tender offer (the "Offer") for a portion of Ascent Resources Utica Holdings, LLC's and ARU Finance Corporation's outstanding 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2020 (the "Expiration Date").

According to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information Agent for the Offer, approximately $506,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not withdrawn as of the Expiration Date, and the Clearing Price (as defined in Offer to Purchase, dated October 20, 2020 (as amended, the "Offer to Purchase")) was $866.00.

Pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, the Offerors have accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Offer as of the Expiration Date and expect to make payment for the Notes, including all accrued and unpaid interest thereon, on November 19, 2020.

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (U.S. toll-free) and (212) 834-2045 (collect). Copies of the Offer to Purchase may be obtained from the Tender and Information Agent for the Offer, D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (877) 732-3614 (U.S. toll-free) and (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers call).

This press release is for informational purposes only. This announcement does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of any offer to sell Notes or any other securities. The Offer was made solely by the Offer to Purchase.

The Offer was not made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities laws or blue sky laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Offer was deemed to be made on behalf of the Offerors, as the case may be, by the dealer manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

About The Energy & Minerals Group

EMG has approximately $10 billion of regulatory assets under management and approximately $12 billion in commitments have been allocated across the energy sector since inception.

About First Reserve Management, L.P.

First Reserve has raised over $32 billion of aggregate capital since inception and completed approximately 700 transactions (including platform and add-on acquisitions). Its portfolio companies have operated on six continents spanning the energy spectrum from upstream natural gas and oil to midstream and downstream, including resources, equipment and services and associated infrastructure.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone is an energy and power-focused private investment firm with $41 billion of capital raised to date and the firm has committed over $41 billion to more than 195 investments in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated timing of settlement of the Offer. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Offerors undertake no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

