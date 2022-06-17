Explore the Luxury Home of Your Dreams Near the Nation's Capital - Two New Exclusive Listings in DC Metro Area by Celebrated Real Estate Advisor, Gloria Rojas

WASHINGTON , June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloria Rojas, a top producer with Fairfax Realty Select recently listed two new homes for sale in Potomac, Maryland and Oakton, Virginia. Both stunning, custom properties are beautifully appointed, well kept, and located in excellent locations within easy, 30-minute access to Washington D.C. and the surrounding metro area. A Multi-Million Dollar Club Member and Top Producer since 2005, Gloria Rojas has been an elite licensed real estate advisor for nearly two decades. Her listings regularly fall within the DC metro area, in suburbs that welcome nearly any lifestyle – from cozy brownstones to full luxury estates fit for a dignitary.

11300 Glen Road Potomac MD 20854 2961 Trousseau Lane Oakton VA 22124

Potomac, Maryland : 11300 Glen Road

A uniquely stunning 11,639 square feet custom-built property on 2+ acres, featuring a perfect blend of European and American stone-and-stucco cozy aesthetics. Outdoor, landscaped gardens, cherry-blossom trees, mature framing trees, with a private entrance and convenient circular driveway. It also comes with a 6-car garage. Custom trim, custom ceilings, soaring windows, Italian paint, and embassy-sized marble foyer with a monumental custom staircase complete with iron handrails are just a few of the home's exciting features. Ideally located just outside of DC, in the very exclusive community of Potomac, Maryland.

Price: $3,100,000

Total Beds: 6

Total Baths: 5 full/ 2 half

Total Sq. ft.: 11,639 on 2.01-acre property.

Take a virtual tour of the home HERE.

Oakton, Virginia : 2961 Trousseau Lane

Nestled on a quiet street in the exclusive Northern Virginia neighborhood of Oakton and close to everything a homeowner could need, this home features a long driveway, gleaming hardwood floors, and spacious living areas. With other highlights like a stainless-steel gourmet kitchen, butler's pantry, a wet bar, guest suite on main level, and outdoor patio, this house is an Oakton treasure.

Price: $1,299,900

Total Beds: 5

Baths: 5 full/2 half

Total Sq. ft.: 5,826 on 0.15-acre property.

Take a 3D tour of the home HERE.

Client Testimonial

"Mrs. Gloria Rojas is extremely professional. She understands the difference between selling real estate vs. selling a home for her clients. When we decided to make the move to Washington D.C. metro area, we searched for the best realtor possible and we were extremely fortunate to work with Gloria. She guided my husband and I through the whole process and we were able to find our perfect home with no hassle and everything was transparent." – A. Robertson

About Gloria Rojas : Your Licensed Luxury Real Estate Advisor

Since 2005, Gloria Rojas has been a trusted Washington DC real estate advisor to the elite, helping families find luxury homes and real estate investments with a wide variety of listings throughout the DC metro area, including Washington D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland. A Top Producer and award-winning real estate professional, Gloria has striven to provide the best advice and service to her clients, especially when it comes to advising them with her expertise in listing a property, regardless of the price of the home, establishing her distinguished career over the course of nearly two decades. She holds a degree from University of Cambridge, located in the UK, a graduate degree from Sorbonne Université, located in Paris, France, and is fluent in English, Spanish, and French – earning her the respect and admiration of a truly global clientele, and her colleagues. Learn more about her listings at: www.GloriaRojasRE.com.

