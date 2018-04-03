Express Scripts Names Ron Guerrier Chief Information Officer

Mr. Guerrier will join Express Scripts from Farmers Insurance Group, where he was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. During his tenure, he was responsible for leading a team of more than 5,300 people who helped develop and drive technology as a competitive advantage for the company. Prior to joining Farmers Insurance Group, Mr. Guerrier held positions of increasing responsibility during a 20-year career at Toyota, including the Motor Sales and Financial Services organizations.

"Ron has a proven track record of building technology organizations that accelerate business strategy, company growth, and industry innovation," said Neal Sample, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, Express Scripts. "We look forward to Ron joining our team and expect he will make important contributions as we continue our transformation into a technology-driven healthcare services leader."

