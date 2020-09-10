Express Your Genius! Who Says You Can't?

Everyday is a good day to be inspired. In these times of uncertainty. These women show us how to get through and accomplish things. They overcame bigger obstacles than we can imagine.

Annie became a rocket scientist, mathematician, computer scientist, after starting out to become a pharmacist. Carolyn worked on the Dayton Project, a branch of the Manhattan Project which built the atom bomb. Alice saved lives by greatly improving the cure for the biblical disease of leprosy. She almost didn't get credit for it. Mary was a New Yorker with Caribbean roots. Roger had a man's name, She was the first African American zoologist. All from different parts of the country and circumstances. Yet......

They did to life, life didn't do them! As that American colloquial saying goes "the proof is in the pudding". Check it out.....

Express Your Genius highlights the greatness that resides in women in everyone to make a difference in life. It's in you!

SOURCE Mario Paul

