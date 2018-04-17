ExpressionMed Takes Top Prize at Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge

The Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge attracted 149 top teams from 110 schools of business and entrepreneurship across North America. The top 25 finalists were invited to Minneapolis (all-expenses paid) for the competition, which was held April 12-14, 2018 at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and co-sponsored by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and EIX.org, an online platform for the world of entrepreneurship with fully vetted content from those who have succeeded in building a business.

"I understand the challenges and obstacles that entrepreneurs face," said Best Buy Founder Richard M. Schulze. "That is why the Schulze Family Foundation has invested a quarter-of-a-million dollars in the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge. It's not only a national competition; it builds a national network for this next generation of successful business leaders. Entrepreneurship is the backbone of our nation's economy. It's exciting for me to be a meaningful part of making each of these entrepreneurs successful."

"We are so thankful for Mr. Schulze's generosity," said Jackie Page, ExpressionMed's marketing director. "It was amazing to see his support for all the competitors."

Founder and CEO Meghan Sharkus added, "It was inspiring to hear Mr. Schulze speak about his entrepreneurial journey. We know this will continue to serve us well as we grow ExpressionMed."

During the three-day undergraduate competition, $250,000 in prize money was awarded to aspiring entrepreneurs:

Second place, $40,000 – BusRight, optimizes school bus routes. ( Northeastern University , Mass.)

– BusRight, optimizes school bus routes. ( , Mass.) Third place, $20,000 – Orindi Ventures, a temperature-regulated mask to protect lungs from the coldest of temperatures. ( Grand Valley State University , Mich.)

– Orindi Ventures, a temperature-regulated mask to protect lungs from the coldest of temperatures. ( , Mich.) Fourth place, $10,000 – Vetiver Solutions, Inc., a soil erosion and textile company. ( University of Minnesota )

– Vetiver Solutions, Inc., a soil erosion and textile company. ( ) Fifth place, $5,000 – Zero Barrier, an innovative way to 3-D print metal parts. ( University of Wisconsin )

– Zero Barrier, an innovative way to 3-D print metal parts. ( ) Social Impact Award - $15,000 : Vetiver Solutions ( University of Minnesota )

: Vetiver Solutions ( ) Global Impact Award - $15,000 : NomadX ( Washington and Lee University , Va.)

Smaller pitch and innovation prizes went to:

Davinci ( St. Olaf College )

) Division 1-on-1 Trainers ( University of Virginia )

) Fledglink ( Florida Gulf Coast University )

) Vers: The Rap Game ( Northeastern University )

) Wilminvest ( University of Delaware )

) Boost Linguistics ( Drexel University )

) Cradled Systems ( University of New Hampshire )

) ecoText ( University of New Hampshire )

) Seiji's Bridge ( Portland State University )

) Spark ( Missouri University of Science and Technology)

The Schulze Entrepreneurial Challenge will host its next competition in April 2019. Online submissions will open in November 2018. For more information about the competition, including rules and rubrics for judging, visit EIX.org/e-fest

Vineeta Sawkar, University of St. Thomas, Vineeta.sawkar@stthomas.edu, 651-962-6404

James Beal, EIX.org, james.beal@eiexchange.com

