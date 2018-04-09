ExteNet Systems Details Its Participation at the 3rd Annual Wireless West Conference

CHICAGO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ExteNet Systems, Inc., a leading provider of communications infrastructure enabling advanced cellular, wireless and broadband connectivity in urban and rural America, today announced its participation at the Wireless West Conference in Los Angeles, California, April 10-12, 2018.

The Wireless West Conference was created by five wireless associations spanning the west coast – the California Wireless Association, Arizona Wireless Association, Nevada Wireless Association, Colorado Wireless Association and Northwest Wireless Association – to educate the wireless community and provide a forum for industry professionals to provide thought leadership, discuss new solutions, and network with their peers.

ExteNet executives will speak to the role of small cells in the next generation of wireless networks and how network architecture, densification and collaboration within the industry will be key success factors for 5G deployments.

"Collaboration between different entities – carriers, municipalities, property owners and DNS providers included – will be crucial in ensuring speed of deployment of small cells, in-building networks and fiber for 5G," said Greg Spraetz, SVP and GM of Enterprise Solutions Group for ExteNet Systems, Inc. "The west - in particular, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington - will be huge proving grounds for the future of small cells and the successful deployment of 5G both for outdoor and in-building networks."

Specific sessions and times where ExteNet will be providing thought leadership include:

Greg Spraetz, SVP and GM of Enterprise Solutions Group for ExteNet, will participate in a breakout panel session titled: "Small Cells Big Market" on Wednesday, April 11, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. PT.

Martin Hevezi, Director of Engineering and Implementation for ExteNet, will moderate a panel session with implementation implications titled: "Operational Best Practices" on Wednesday, April 11, from 11:30-12:30 p.m. PT.

Tormod Larsen, VP and CTO of ExteNet, will participate in a general session on the state of the market titled: "The Tower Hour" on Wednesday, April 11, from 2-3 p.m. PT.

Robert Erickson, VP of Engineering and Implementation for ExteNet, will participate in a breakout session titled: "Power to the Small Cell" on Thursday, April 12, from 12-1 p.m. PT.

For a complete schedule regarding the conference, please visit: wirelesswestconference.com.

About ExteNet Systems, Inc.

Lisle, IL-based ExteNet Systems, Inc. designs, builds, owns and operates distributed networks (DNS) for use by wireless carriers, broadband providers, IoT companies, property owners and communities across the United States. ExteNet deploys scalable communications infrastructure to enhance wireless and broadband services across both outdoor and indoor environments using fiber-based distributed antenna systems (DAS), remote radio heads (RRH), small cells, Wi-Fi, Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) and other technologies. ExteNet's outdoor distributed networks are deployed in a variety of urban, suburban and rural environments. Indoor distributed networks are deployed in various property verticals including sports and entertainment venues, hotels and convention centers, commercial office space, healthcare facilities and transit systems. For more information, please visit www.extenetsystems.com.

"ExteNet®" is a registered trademark of ExteNet Systems, Inc.

