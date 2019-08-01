Extraordinary Muscle Car Game Produced by OSM Studios, LLC

MIDLOTHIAN, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to share his passion for classic muscle cars, the president of OSM Studios, LLC Randy Giles released a game called "Racing OSM Style" on the Apple App Store on February 22, 2019. He says, "Creating a really good product often means continually coming up with new ways to improve an existing product." Fueled by many years of watching fast the car movies as well as car restoration TV shows, his passion to make 3D muscle car models required a lot of skill.

Randy Giles Randy Giles

Born with an artistic talent, and with an acquired foundation in Computer Science, he taught himself the rest of what he needed to know by just performing searches on You Tube. More specifically, he learned 3D modeling and how to make car models by watching You Tube. Working a full-time job, he was always early to bed and early to rise at (3 AM) in order to work on his game each day before work.

By use of sophisticated 3D modeling software, the president of OSM Studios, Randy has built four (4) car models. Each model contains approximately 200 separate components. He has also written well over 21,600 lines of code using Unity 5 to build the Racing OSM Style game during his super early morning hours. A project which took about two (2) years to complete. As the president of OSM Studios, he says, "Building a muscle car game at this level and quality is not easy and is usually the work of an entire team(s)." As a company, OSM Studios currently only makes applications that are available to the public online.

OSM Studios stands for Outstanding Software Masters. The company is comprised of in-house talent. We are primarily a mobile software development company. We have a wealth of knowledge from building mobile and mobile gaming applications; web applications and services; as well as application design. Our goal is to someday create the mobile application(s) that changes lives and will ultimately change the world.

