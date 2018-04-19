Extreme Reach Expands Board of Directors With Addition of Former Comcast SVP, Matt McConnell

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Reach, the cloud technology platform for TV and video ad workflow and Talent and Rights management, today announced that Matt McConnell, former SVP and GM of Comcast Technology Solutions, will be joining the company's Board of Directors.

McConnell is an accomplished entrepreneur, corporate executive, adjunct professor and industry advisor with a nearly-30-year history of commercializing emerging technologies to catalyze business growth. His accomplishments include co-founding and leading a company to successful acquisition by Echostar and building a highly profitable global commercial enterprise within Comcast. McConnell is a proven leader and brings to Extreme Reach extensive experience building high performing teams, managing strategy and operations and generating business value for technology companies.

"Since its launch, Extreme Reach has consistently moved the industry forward through innovation in delivering ads to any TV or video screen in compliance with Talent & Rights contracts. As linear and addressable channels become more inextricably linked, Extreme Reach is in a unique position to innovate and lead this next chapter of evolution in content and advertising distribution," said McConnell. "I'm very pleased to join its Board of Directors and look forward to playing a role in identifying opportunities that will create even more growth."

"We are fortunate to have Matt join our Board of Directors as we focus on ensuring success for advertisers, agencies and media destinations on all platforms today and in the increasingly complex future of digital video advertising," said Tim Conley, President of Extreme Reach. "His guidance, leadership and insights will contribute significantly to keeping us at the forefront of the industry for years to come."

About Extreme Reach

Extreme Reach offers the only enterprise technology designed distinctly to bring together the TV and video ad workflow and all aspects of Talent & Rights management in a single, easy-to-use cloud platform. One platform and one process make brand advertising easier, and analytics more insightful, with the assurance of rights compliance wherever ads play. Founded in 2008, Extreme Reach proudly serves the world's biggest brands, agencies, post-production houses, all media destinations, and the talent community, altogether simplifying the process for every team that touches an ad campaign from start to finish. Headquartered in Needham, MA, Extreme Reach has offices in 19 cities worldwide.

Press Contact:

Michelle O'Rourke

Clarity PR

193640@email4pr.com

646-207-6187

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-reach-expands-board-of-directors-with-addition-of-former-comcast-svp-matt-mcconnell-300632398.html

SOURCE Extreme Reach

Related Links

http://extremereach.com

