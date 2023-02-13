Extremity products market size to increase by USD 1,608.74 million: Upper Extremities to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extremity Products Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,608.74 million during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the extremity products market was valued at USD 2,369.53 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extremity Products Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global extremity products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). North America will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The presence of well-equipped and established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The extremity products market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acumed LLC: The company offers an extremity screw system that is designed for fracture and osteotomy fixation of the upper and lower extremities.

Bone Foam Inc: The company offers RAN 11 bone marrow aspiration needles which are designed to withdraw a sample of fluid during bone marrow operation.

Conmed Corp: The company offers an Aligner PHX humeral fracture brace which is designed to control and correct bone alignment during the healing process without the need for surgery.

Exactech Inc: The company offers disposable cannulas which help surgeons to prevent suture entanglement and allow visualization of arthroscopic knots to address surgical treatment

Extremity Medical LLC: The company offers EPIC extremity foot and ankle reconstruction systems that allow surgeons to mix and match screws and plates based on implant preferences and surgical needs.

The company offers EPIC extremity foot and ankle reconstruction systems that allow surgeons to mix and match screws and plates based on implant preferences and surgical needs. In2Bones Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Owens and Minor Inc.

Skeletal Dynamics LLC

Smith and Nephew plc

TriMed Inc.

Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, the rising investment and awareness, and the growing geriatric population. However, the high cost of extremity procedures is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into upper extremities and lower extremities . The upper extremities segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

. The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this extremity products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the extremity products market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the extremity products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the extremity products market across North America, Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of extremity products market vendors

Extremity Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1608.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, Canada, UK, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3-Point Products, Acumed LLC, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corp. of India, Aspire Medical Innovation, Bone Foam Inc., Breg Inc., Conmed Corp., Exactech Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, In2Bones Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Owens and Minor Inc., Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Smith and Nephew plc, TriMed Inc., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, Wright Medical Group NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

