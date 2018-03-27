Eyemart Express Donates 1,100 Eyeglasses to Cedar Springs Vision Nonprofit

Cedar Springs Vision operates an eye clinic in partnership with the University of Houston College of Optometry that serves residents from organizations such as Dallas Housing Authority, Interfaith Family Services, and Salvation Army. To learn more about Cedar Springs Vision and Cedar Springs Eye Clinic, visit https://www.opt.uh.edu/patient-care/cedar-springs/.

Eyemart Express' partnership with the nonprofit dates back more than a decade. The retailer has provided thousands of eyeglasses and glasses cases to the nonprofit over the years.

"We are grateful to have a long-standing partner like Eyemart Express who believes in our local eye care mission," said Timothy Elinski, Founder of Cedar Springs Vision. "We are able to touch so many lives in the community due to their generosity.

"A majority of people that we serve have never had their eyes tested, so they need very strong prescriptions. We are able to give them the right glasses and lenses at little to no cost thanks to Eyemart Express."

"It is so important to give back to your local community," said Mason. "We are pleased to contribute to the eye care effort Tim and the Cedar Springs Vision team have established in Dallas."

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express brings more than 28 years of experience fitting and providing quality prescription eyewear to consumers. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style, and timely service. With 179 stores in 35 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the Top 10 largest optical retailers in the country, with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. To learn more about Eyemart Express, visit EyemartExpress.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyemart-express-donates-1100-eyeglasses-to-cedar-springs-vision-nonprofit-300620239.html

SOURCE Eyemart Express

Related Links

http://www.EyemartExpress.com

