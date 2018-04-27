Eyereturn Marketing Named One of 2018's Best Workplaces™ by Great Place to Work®

"It was incredibly exciting to not only make it onto the Best Workplaces™ list, but to be ranked so highly. Eyereturn has always been passionate about employee growth and work-life balance, but now we have the data to prove that this is where the value is for our employees," says Ian Hewetson, Vice President Sales Torstar and General Manager, Eyereturn. "Things like summer hours and a dog-friendly office, they are more than just perks, they shape our culture and the way we work."

The Best Workplaces™ list was based on surveys of over 80,000 employees and cultural assessments of organizations. The list provides crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

At its heart, applying for Great Place to Work® is about feedback from employees: knowing which initiatives bring the most value to the employees and finding out where they think there is room for improvement. The leadership team at Eyereturn has already made moves based on the feedback, including more frequent Town Hall meetings and team building opportunities.

To read more, please see "Canada's Best Workplaces," by the Globe and Mail.

About Great Place to Work:

GPTW (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow GPTW online at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Eyereturn Marketing

Eyereturn Marketing is the premier buy-side platform and integrated technology suite transforming the way brands reach consumers online. Through one platform, clients get access to the Eyereturn ad server, DSP, DMP,campaign analytics, verification service & retargeting solution – enabling dynamic, real time decision-making for every type of ad on every screen.

