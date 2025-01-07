Ezoic & The Trade Desk Partner to Empower Independent Publishing and First-Party Data

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ezoic, the AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers , recently announced a strategic partnership with The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), the world's second-largest demand-side advertising ecosystem behind Google (facilitating more than $5B in annual ad spend). Typically, demand-side platforms (DSPs) do not integrate directly with publishers or ad management firms; however, Ezoic's scale, strong relationships, and proprietary tech have positioned it as a key partner in The Trade Desk's OpenPath program.

This collaboration opens a transparent, direct avenue between Ezoic's independent publishers and The Trade Desk's advertiser partners, making it safer and simpler for brands to move ad budgets away from walled gardens. Early testing has already shown strong incremental revenue gains for Ezoic publishers, a trend that is expected to grow over time. The partnership also includes ongoing work on Unified ID 2.0, which will pair with Ezoic's new ezID platform to help publishers tap into first-party data in a privacy-focused, future-proof way.

"As the end of third-party cookies approaches, reducing friction in how advertisers can access and leverage quality publisher audiences is essential," said Tyler Bishop, CMO of Ezoic. "Our direct integration with The Trade Desk allows us to address that challenge head-on, while improving transparency and driving more effective, privacy-forward advertising."

The partnership's rollout is already underway, with ongoing adoption and deeper integration between the partners expected throughout the year.

About Ezoic

Ezoic is a leading AI-driven technology platform for digital publishers and website owners, delivering intelligent solutions for site monetization, speed, and content management.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a global technology platform for buyers of digital advertising, providing leading solutions across the open internet.

