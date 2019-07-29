F-LANE Selects Five Tech Start-ups That Improve the World

BERLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- F-LANE is Europe's first accelerator with a focus on start-ups by and for women in the tech sector. The Vodafone Institute selected the five most convincing young companies for F-LANE. They are start-ups and social ventures from India, Ghana, Nigeria, the UK and Germany. A seven-week support program is now waiting for them in Berlin, which includes mentorship, training, networking and financial start-up assistance. The majority of the start-ups in the past F-LANE rounds had received investments following the programme - in some cases even up to 4.5 million euros.

The accelerator programme will start on 4th October with a seven-week support programme in Berlin. The highlight will be the Demo Day of the five finalists on 21st November 2019 in front of investors and decision-makers from business, media and politics. Alice Deißner, Director of the Vodafone Institute for Society and Communication: "Prejudices against women in the tech sector are still persistent, and the figures about their disadvantage are alarming. Programmes like F-LANE are needed to put this issue on the agenda and show that there is a variety of outstanding business models and diverse inspiring start-up teams."

F-LANE Start-ups 2019: Developers in Vogue (Ghana), Together for Her (India), Safe & the City (UK), Boost Thyroid (GER), Rubi Health (Nigeria).

About F-LANE

In cooperation with the Impact Hub Berlin and the Social Entrepreneurship Academie, F-LANE is looking internationally for innovative tech start-ups with a focus on women who solve a social problem entrepreneurially and who have the potential to achieve a broad impact. The criteria for the selection of F-LANE start-ups are, besides the proof of a more-than-profit model, a measurable impact of the founding idea, the focus on technologies and the empowerment of women.

