Face Cream Market: Worldwide Outlook Report 2019-2023 - The Increased Availability of Specialized Face Creams Drives Growth

The face cream market will register CAGR of over 5% by 2023.

The demand for natural and organic face creams that contain little to no chemicals has shot up considerably over the last few years. While face creams manufactured using synthetic materials are effective for the short term, their prolonged use can pose the risk of skin damage. Hence, several vendors offer a range of face creams that contain natural ingredients.

These natural products are manufactured from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients and target the growing demand for organic and natural face creams. Therefore, the shift toward natural and organic face creams is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Increased availability of specialized face creams



Specialized face creams to address specific skin concerns, such as skin whitening, anti-aging, acne treatment, and blemish removal, have become popular. Willingness to spend on specialized beauty care products, especially in countries such as the US and India has encouraged vendors to introduce specialized face creams as premium products. This popularity of premium specialized face creams is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Growing concerns over safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams



The health implications related to the use of synthetic ingredients in face creams have forced manufacturing vendors to seek natural and organic alternatives, thereby increasing R&D and overall production costs. Overall, the safety concerns over the use of synthetic ingredients are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

