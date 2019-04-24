Face Cream Market: Worldwide Outlook Report 2019-2023 - The Increased Availability of Specialized Face Creams Drives Growth
Apr 24, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Face Cream Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The face cream market will register CAGR of over 5% by 2023.
The demand for natural and organic face creams that contain little to no chemicals has shot up considerably over the last few years. While face creams manufactured using synthetic materials are effective for the short term, their prolonged use can pose the risk of skin damage. Hence, several vendors offer a range of face creams that contain natural ingredients.
These natural products are manufactured from ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients and target the growing demand for organic and natural face creams. Therefore, the shift toward natural and organic face creams is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
Increased availability of specialized face creams
Specialized face creams to address specific skin concerns, such as skin whitening, anti-aging, acne treatment, and blemish removal, have become popular. Willingness to spend on specialized beauty care products, especially in countries such as the US and India has encouraged vendors to introduce specialized face creams as premium products. This popularity of premium specialized face creams is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
Growing concerns over safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams
The health implications related to the use of synthetic ingredients in face creams have forced manufacturing vendors to seek natural and organic alternatives, thereby increasing R&D and overall production costs. Overall, the safety concerns over the use of synthetic ingredients are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Procter & Gamble
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising emphasis on product personalization and customization
- Growing prominence of social media influencers
- Growing adoption of technology in face cream formulation
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Procter & Gamble
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever
