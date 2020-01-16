Face Creams Industry Review 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030 - Market Size & Growth, Segmentation, Regional & Country Breakdowns, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends and Strategies

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Creams Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the face creams? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider face creams market, and compares it with other markets.



The global face creams market was worth $53.2 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% and reach $78.6 billion by 2023.



The face creams market covered in this report is segmented by type into moisture, healing, anti-aging and others. The face creams market in this report is segmented by application into oil skin, dry skin, neutral skin, sensitive skin and others.



The rising demand for natural and organic face creams is expected to drive face cream market growth during the forecast period. With the growing awareness of the risks associated with the prolonged use of face creams made from synthetic materials, the demand for natural and organic face creams has increased.



Face cream manufacturers are focusing on developing products using natural ingredients such as aloe vera, clay, hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, coconut, avocado, jojoba, argan oil, carrot seed extracts, sunflower, and olive oil. According to Livemint analysis, the contribution of natural products to personal care has increased from 32% in 2017 to 35% in 2019. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying products manufactured from natural ingredients. This is expected to drive the face creams market.



Strict regulations by government agencies on the use of certain ingredients in making cosmetics is expected to act as a key restraint on the market. These ingredients are prohibited due to their toxicity and their use may lead to various skin diseases. The EU Cosmetics Regulations lists substances that cannot be used and also those that can be used only in specified circumstances. Similarly, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits or restricts a list of ingredients in cosmetics. These prohibited substances include bithionol, chloroform, mercury compounds, methylene chloride, vinyl chloride and chlorofluorocarbon propellants



The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care



Major players in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, Alticor Inc., The Body Shop International Limited, Avon Products Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Shiseido Company Limited.



