Facebook selects Safe+Health as supplier for face masks and gaiters at data centers

Workplace safety is Facebook's number one concern. Facebook safety leadership tested a number of masks in the market for safety, efficacy and comfort. Safe+Face and Safe+Gaiter was chosen for these reasons and for safety and performance capabilities, as well as the simple fact that their team members really liked wearing them.

"Our masks were the obvious choice for Facebook," said Safe+Health's CEO Stuart Johnstone. "Our masks are made from high-performance, materials- 100% sourced and made in the USA. We are the only American-made face coverings with a proven, lab-tested safe, antimicrobial technology infused into the masks and gaiters. Our masks and gaiters are one of the most powerful tools to slow and stop the spread of the virus. All corporate and government entities have a responsibility to protect employees, customers and their communities."

Safe+Health's masks and gaiters kill 99.95% of bacteria's and viruses. The fabric-infused coating has been rigorously tested in USA, United Kingdom, and European laboratories, proving the performance of the antimicrobial properties. Another unique property is the masks and gaiters are usable for over 50 washings without any degradation of its microbe-killing performance. Because people can use it dozens of times, there is no impact on the environment compared to disposable masks, which are filling up landfills and getting dumped into the ocean, harming our sea life.

These are the most economical face coverings on the market. The cost per use/ wash can be less than $0.20 cents. The Safe+Health masks and gaiters are hypoallergenic as well, they are the most comfortable masks and gaiters on the market. Our customers happily wear them all day long in corporate, office, warehouse and construction environments without developing skin irritations, rash, or acne.

Safe+Health masks and gaiters are endorsed by skin expert and world-famous dermatologist, Dr. Edit Olasz-Harken PhD; an Associate Professor of Dermatology. "Because Safe+Face masks are hypoallergenic, skin problems are reduced by wearing these masks and gaiters. The antimicrobial fabric treatment is great for your skin and very comfortable to wear for extended periods of time," commented Dr. Olasz-Harken.

Other masks on the market making "antimicrobial" claims are infused with nanoparticle metal ions; such as zinc, copper and silver. It is commonly known these should never be inhaled or near your mouth or nose as the metal ions "leech" into the respiratory tract, making their use very dangerous to the wearer. Our masks are very safe as our solution has an EPA registration.

Safe+Health supplies masks and gaiters worldwide to corporations and governments. We can make any masks or gaiter, in any color, with any logo, to match your organization's branding. Corporations supply our products to their workforce as part of their uniform; keeping their workforce safe while maintaining a professional, branded image.

