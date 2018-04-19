FacilitySource Adds Christine Kowalczyk, 20 Year BPO, SaaS, and Global Service & Support Operations Veteran, as Chief Operating Officer to Support Record Growth

"Christine's expertise in client onboarding, operational modeling, technology utilization, client management strategy, organizational efficiencies, and call center operations signifies a critical addition to our executive leadership team as our organization navigates this exciting period of growth," said Bill Hayden, Chief Executive Officer, FacilitySource. "Her background and passion for building great teams makes Christine a great fit to help take FacilitySource's operations to the next level."

As FacilitySource continues to grow and expand its technology platform delivering integrated facilities management to its clients, hiring world-class talent remains a top priority. In 2017, FacilitySource announced record-setting client acquisitions and expansions, growing by over 50%. That momentum has carried into 2018, with a record quarter of new client signings in Q1, 2018.

Kowalczyk will oversee all Service Delivery and Operational functions for FacilitySource.

"I am thrilled to be joining FacilitySource at this exciting time," said Kowalczyk. "Our Integrated Facilities Management solution brings together our people, our technology and our service providers, offering an end-to-end solution for our clients, I have found to be unmatched in the marketplace. We are positioned for boundless growth and I look forward to working with this great team."

Prior to joining FacilitySource, Kowalczyk's professional background included roles in Operations, Finance, and Program Management. In her most recent position with Connexions Loyalty, a global leader in customer loyalty strategies, Kowalczyk was tasked with leading client growth strategy. Kowalczyk holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Maryville University, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

About FacilitySource, LLC

FacilitySource provides innovative, technology-driven, single-source facility management and support solution to leading brands in retail, banking, logistic, health care and many other sectors. FacilitySource maintains the industry's largest and most reliable data repository to provide business intelligence, transparency, flexibility, support and the Elite Network of Service Providers to save clients' money and help them get the most out of their facilities while providing peace of mind. Established in 2005, FacilitySource is a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm. For more information, visit www.FacilitySource.com.

