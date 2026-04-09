Factory Leads $4.7 Million Cultural Capital Investment in Kalshi Alongside Athletes, Entertainers, Executives, and Family Offices

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Factory Holdings, the family office platform built for athletes, entertainers, and next-generation wealth creators, today announced that its private investment platform led a $4.7 million investment into Kalshi's previously announced Series E financing round, alongside a16z's Cultural Leadership Fund.

The investment brought together 74 investors across sports, entertainment, business, and family office networks, expanding ownership access to one of the most important emerging infrastructure platforms shaping how markets interpret real-world events.

The Kalshi investment included participation from investors across sports, entertainment, and business, including Marshawn Lynch, Richard Sherman, Diana Taurasi, Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, Connor McDavid, Ajay Mitchell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Gabriela Jaquez, alongside executives and family offices within the broader Factory network.

The round valued Kalshi at approximately $11 billion and included participation from leading institutional investors such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, CapitalG, ARK Invest, Charles Schwab, and Y Combinator.

"The people who shape culture generate enormous economic value, but historically they haven't had consistent access to ownership in the platforms shaping markets," said Keenan Beasley, Founder and CEO of Factory. "Factory was built to change that. By organizing capital across athletes, entertainers, and cultural leaders, we're creating a modern family office platform where influence and ownership move together and Kalshi is exactly the kind of infrastructure company our network should be participating in."

The investment raised approximately $4.7 million, exceeding its original target allocation and closing in approximately 2.5 months. By working with Factory, LP clients gained access to co-invest in a competitive round supported by Andreessen Horowitz's Cultural Leadership Fund.

"Everything I've worked for as a player has been about building something that lasts beyond the game," said Breanna Stewart, WNBA Champion and Co-Founder of Unrivaled. "Kalshi is building a new kind of financial infrastructure around how people engage with information and markets. Through Factory, a group of us were able to participate as owners — not just observers — and that's exactly where athletes should be."

Factory operates as a vertically integrated family office platform spanning private investments, wealth advisory, business building, media strategy, and technology infrastructure, helping athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs convert income and influence into long-term ownership across the industries shaping the future economy.

Beyond the investment itself, Factory and Kalshi are exploring opportunities to deepen collaboration across cultural activations, strategic partnerships, and ambassador relationships with participating athletes and creators.

About Factory Holdings

Factory Holdings is a next-generation family office platform built at the intersection of capital, culture, and community. The firm works with athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs to convert income and influence into long-term ownership through integrated capabilities spanning wealth advisory, private investments, business building, media strategy, technology infrastructure, and philanthropy.

Designed for the emerging generation of wealth creators, Factory provides coordinated access to institutional-quality opportunities traditionally reserved for legacy family offices and venture platforms — enabling clients to participate directly in the ownership layer of the modern economy.

Factory's mission is simple: the people who shape culture should also own the systems they power.

About Kalshi

Founded in 2018, Kalshi is the world's largest prediction market. Kalshi believes prediction markets harness the power of the wisdom of the crowds, creating data that can effectively complement polling and expert opinion. Kalshi offers financial markets on the outcome of real world events such as elections, award shows, sports, and more. It's widely credited with legalizing prediction markets and building a safe, legal, regulated platform for millions of traders in America.

Important Information

Factory provides qualified participants within its network access to private market opportunities through special purpose investment vehicles and strategic co-investment structures. These opportunities are offered in accordance with applicable securities regulations and are not available to the general public.

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities. Participation in the referenced investment vehicle was limited to eligible investors and conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Any forward-looking statements regarding potential partnerships, collaborations, or future initiatives between Factory and Kalshi reflect current expectations and are subject to change.

SOURCE Factory Holdings