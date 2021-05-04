Fairfax DUI Attorney Scott C. Nolan Encourages Drivers to Take Advantage of SoberRide® this Cinco de Mayo

FAIRFAX, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In many parts of Virginia and Washington, D.C., police will be stepping up the DUI patrols, putting many more officers on watch and vigilantly looking for drunk drivers.

According to the Washington Regional Alcohol Patrol (WRAP) it will be offering free rides via Lyft, so you can spend the night in your own bed versus a jail cell or worse.

Scott C. Nolan Criminal Defense Cinco de Mayo Celebration

WRAP says area residents age 21+ may use the Lyft app and enter "SoberRide" into the promo section to receive a free ride home (up to $15 covered).

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than a-third of the traffic fatalities during May 5th, are linked to Cinco de Mayo celebrations involving alcohol.

Criminal Justice Lawyer, Scott C. Nolan, says a decision to drink and drive can be costly.

"If you plan on heading out for a night on the town May 5th, let Lyft give you a ride, because the cost of a DUI in Virginia can easily exceed $8,000 for a first offense and is sometimes much higher.

These costs are a result of fines, legal fees, and the collateral consequences of your conviction.

There are many costs associated with a conviction for a DUI, including:

Criminal Fines

License Suspension

Ignition Interlock Devices

Driving Classes & Treatment Programs

Insurance Premiums

Lost Wages & Opportunities

Attorney Fees"

To download the Lyft app, click here.

