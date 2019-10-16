Faith Fuzed Fitness Open House & Ribbon Cutting

AMARILLO, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Fuzed Fitness is Amarillo's first faith-based gym! Although our vision has been alive for years, we became an incorporated organization and a 501(c)(3) approved non-profit entity in 2019. We believe that spiritual health has a direct effect on physical well-being. Our approach empowers transformation rooted in the love of Jesus Christ; fusing spirit, soul and body to glorify God.

Join us on October 25th, 2019; meet our Warriors (trainers) and find out more about our mission, vision, and purpose! The open house will begin at 4:30 pm and The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will do our ribbon cutting at 5:30pm. We are located at 6022 SW 48th Amarillo, Texas 79109.

Faith Fuzed Fitness serves the Amarillo area offering a holistic approach to whole body transformation by implementing Biblical principles as the foundation to success. We believe loving yourself the way God loves you is the key component to spiritual revelation, making behavioral changes that become more than a lifestyle, and finally seeing the body as a temple of the Holy Spirit.

We have a facility where we offer in-house programs and fitness assessments addressing all the health and physical fitness components:

Resting Metabolic Rate – calories utilized at rest and RER

Cardiorespiratory – VO2max

Muscular Strength and Endurance

Flexibility

Body Composition – Bioelectrical Impedance assessments measuring BMI (body mass index), body fat percentage, lean muscle mass, muscular imbalances, body weight, hydration levels, visceral fat and more

We also administer blood pressure screens and will soon offer cholesterol and blood glucose screens. These tools assess your physical status and gives our warriors critical information to prescribe exercise that is specific to each individual. Providing safe and effective exercise programs that encourage health-related results is our goal.

Our assessments are a minimal charge which is a year-round fundraiser to help us offer our Frontline programs for free. This is when we serve those outside the typical gym setting. We join with other non-profit organizations who are serving needy populations. Spiritual devotions and Bible studies, educational workshops on healthy lifestyle choices including nutrition and mental health are among the services we offer.

Tricia McGuire – Executive Director

http://faithfuzedfitness.com/

Faith Fuzed Fitness

6022 SW 48th

Amarillo, Texas 79109

806-683-6886

tricia@faithfuzedfitness.com

