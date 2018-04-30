FalconSmart Technologies Announces FalconKit for FirstNet Network Build and Optimization

PLANO, Texas, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconSmart Technologies, a leader in Network Engineering and Optimization Software and Tools, today announced the launch of FalconKit for FirstNet project in North America. This advanced Samsung S9 based solution incorporates many industry leading innovations, including live monitoring of layer 3 data, the capability to add up to 15 User Equipment (UEs) and scanners, an instant-report module for in-field reporting plus many other advanced features. The solution is fully integrated with FalconONE, the cloud platform for remote monitoring, management and data analysis which offers the same level of rich information as the person on the field.

"With the launch of FalconKit for FirstNet, we will be able to deliver real value and innovation to network engineering services companies - just as FirstNet projects are starting to rollout. Our teams worked closely with our customers to integrate advanced features that ensure superior delivery at reduced costs, we have already received a number of pre-orders for FalconKit and are in in the process of delivering the first batch in early May," said Amit Verma, CTO of FalconSmart.

Munish Rishi, President and CEO, of FalconSmart: "FirstNet is one of the world's most advanced public safety networks and a blueprint for other nations to follow. We feel privileged that FalconSmart is one of the approved solutions to help in the rollout and optimization of this landmark project. The solution is uniquely positioned to accelerate the network build for FirstNet by allowing real time optimization of the mobile network."

About FalconSmart Technologies

FalconSmart Technologies is a global leader in network optimization products and solutions that enables carriers and OEM to reduce significant OPEX and time. Based in Texas, USA, FalconSmart Technologies is a research and innovation driven Products Company, with focus on smart network operations. FalconSmart products include FalconKit—one of the world's most advanced drive testing and indoor testing kits that includes industry first in-field instant reporting, live monitoring and cloud-based analytics., FalconKit SSD—a solution for single site testing that has been used for rolling out over 100,000 LTE sites, FalconONE—one of the first of its kind cloud platform for remote management, remote monitoring and date analysis solution. FalconSmart products and solutions are used by some of the top telecom OEMs and carriers.

For more information on FalconKit-FirstNet solution, write to FirstNet.Info@falconsmart.com or call 1-877-878-3252.

FalconSmart media and analysts contact:

Leena Rishi

4699109901

194208@email4pr.com

