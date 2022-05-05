Fall Protection Equipment Market size to observe USD 715.23 Mn growth | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

May 05, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fall Protection Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's latest offering. The 120-pages report segments the fall protection equipment market by product (anchors and connectors, bodywear, devices, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 715.23 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection equipment from the construction industry. In addition, the presence of strict enforcement of workplace safety standards in developed countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the fall protection equipment market.
The construction industry is one of the major employers of the global workforce. Construction sites require workers to operate at elevated platforms such as scaffolding, aerial work platforms (AWPs), hoist elevators, and ladders, which increases the risk of falling. However, the risk can be reduced if the workers at the construction sites are equipped with appropriate fall safety measures. Hence, the demand for fall protection equipment is high in the construction industry. Besides, the growing need for modern city infrastructure is resulting in an increasing number of smart city projects. All these factors are expected to significantly increase the demand for fall protection equipment during the forecast period.
Major Vendors in the Fall Protection Equipment Market:
The global fall protection equipment market is fragmented. The market comprises a few globally established vendors offering products with high brand value. Vendors in the market are leveraging their brand value and customer relationship to retain the market share. International players are likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with an increase in product developments.
Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.
- 3M Co.
- Bergman and Beving AB
- Carl Stahl GmbH
- FallTech
- Honeywell International Inc.
- MSA Safety Inc.
- PETZL Distribution
- Pure Safety Group Inc.
- Werner Co.
Fall Protection Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Anchors and connectors - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Bodywear - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Devices - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The anchors and connectors segment accounted for the largest market share. The increased construction of skyscrapers and industrial facilities is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the expansion of product portfolios by vendors is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Fall Protection Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The presence of stringent workplace safety regulations in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.
Fall Protection Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 715.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, France, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3M Co., Bergman and Beving AB, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Pure Safety Group Inc., and Werner Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 05: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 07: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 08: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 17: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 18: Chart on Comparison by Product
Exhibit 19: Data Table on Comparison by Product
5.3 Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 20: Chart on Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 21: Data Table on Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Chart on Anchors and connectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 23: Data Table on Anchors and connectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Chart on Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Data Table on Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Chart on Bodywear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 27: Data Table on Bodywear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Chart on Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Data Table on Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Chart on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 31: Data Table on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 43: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 44: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 45: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 46: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 47: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 48: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 49: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 50: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 51: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 52: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 53: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 54: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 55: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 56: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 57: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing demand for fall protection equipment from the construction industry
8.1.2 Strict enforcement of workplace safety standards
8.1.3 Development in oil, gas, power, and mining sectors
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Poor enforcement of workplace safety regulations in developing countries
8.2.2 Limited safety budget and availability of inferior and non-compliant products
8.2.3 Fragmentation and price competition in the market
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
8.4 Market trends
8.4.1 Increasing demand for fall protection equipment for recreational activities
8.4.2 Increase in mergers and acquisitions activities
8.4.3 Introduction of IoT and asset tracking features
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 84: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 85: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 86: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
10.3 3M Corp.
Exhibit 89: 3M Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 90: 3M Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 91: 3M Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 100: 3M Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 92: 3M Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 ABS Safety GmbH
Exhibit 93: ABS Safety GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 94: ABS Safety GmbH - Product / Service
Exhibit 95: ABS Safety GmbH - Key offerings
10.5 Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG
Exhibit 96: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
Exhibit 97: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments
Exhibit 98: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
Exhibit 99: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus
10.6 Bergman and Beving AB
Exhibit 100: Bergman and Beving AB - Overview
Exhibit 101: Bergman and Beving AB - Business segments
Exhibit 102: Bergman and Beving AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 103: Bergman and Beving AB - Segment focus
10.7 FallTech
Exhibit 104: FallTech - Overview
Exhibit 105: FallTech - Product / Service
10.8 Honeywell International Inc.
Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 107: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 108: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 MSA Safety Inc.
Exhibit 111: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 112: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 113: MSA Safety Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 114: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 115: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 PETZL Distribution
Exhibit 116: PETZL Distribution - Overview
Exhibit 117: PETZL Distribution - Product / Service
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
