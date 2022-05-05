Fall Protection Equipment Market size to observe USD 715.23 Mn growth | Evolving opportunities in APAC | Technavio

Download a Sample Report Now to get highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and other important statistics.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection equipment from the construction industry. In addition, the presence of strict enforcement of workplace safety standards in developed countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the fall protection equipment market.

The construction industry is one of the major employers of the global workforce. Construction sites require workers to operate at elevated platforms such as scaffolding, aerial work platforms (AWPs), hoist elevators, and ladders, which increases the risk of falling. However, the risk can be reduced if the workers at the construction sites are equipped with appropriate fall safety measures. Hence, the demand for fall protection equipment is high in the construction industry. Besides, the growing need for modern city infrastructure is resulting in an increasing number of smart city projects. All these factors are expected to significantly increase the demand for fall protection equipment during the forecast period.

Major Vendors in the Fall Protection Equipment Market:

The global fall protection equipment market is fragmented. The market comprises a few globally established vendors offering products with high brand value. Vendors in the market are leveraging their brand value and customer relationship to retain the market share. International players are likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players during the forecast period. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify with an increase in product developments.

Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

3M Co.

Co. Bergman and Beving AB

Carl Stahl GmbH

FallTech

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Inc.

PETZL Distribution

Pure Safety Group Inc.

Werner Co.

Fall Protection Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Anchors and connectors - size and forecast 2021-2026

Bodywear - size and forecast 2021-2026

Devices - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The anchors and connectors segment accounted for the largest market share. The increased construction of skyscrapers and industrial facilities is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the expansion of product portfolios by vendors is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Fall Protection Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 37% of the global market share. The presence of stringent workplace safety regulations in the US and Canada are driving the growth of the regional market.

Fall Protection Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 715.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Bergman and Beving AB, Carl Stahl GmbH, FallTech, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Pure Safety Group Inc., and Werner Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 05: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 08: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 18: Chart on Comparison by Product

Exhibit 19: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 20: Chart on Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Data Table on Anchors and connectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Chart on Anchors and connectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 23: Data Table on Anchors and connectors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Data Table on Bodywear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bodywear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 27: Data Table on Bodywear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Data Table on Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Chart on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 49: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 53: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 57: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing demand for fall protection equipment from the construction industry

8.1.2 Strict enforcement of workplace safety standards

8.1.3 Development in oil, gas, power, and mining sectors

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Poor enforcement of workplace safety regulations in developing countries

8.2.2 Limited safety budget and availability of inferior and non-compliant products

8.2.3 Fragmentation and price competition in the market

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Increasing demand for fall protection equipment for recreational activities

8.4.2 Increase in mergers and acquisitions activities

8.4.3 Introduction of IoT and asset tracking features

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Corp.

Exhibit 89: 3M Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 100: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 ABS Safety GmbH

Exhibit 93: ABS Safety GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 94: ABS Safety GmbH - Product / Service

Exhibit 95: ABS Safety GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 96: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 97: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

Exhibit 99: Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

10.6 Bergman and Beving AB

Exhibit 100: Bergman and Beving AB - Overview

Exhibit 101: Bergman and Beving AB - Business segments

Exhibit 102: Bergman and Beving AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 103: Bergman and Beving AB - Segment focus

10.7 FallTech

Exhibit 104: FallTech - Overview

Exhibit 105: FallTech - Product / Service

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 107: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 MSA Safety Inc.

Exhibit 111: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 112: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: MSA Safety Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 114: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 PETZL Distribution

Exhibit 116: PETZL Distribution - Overview

Exhibit 117: PETZL Distribution - Product / Service

